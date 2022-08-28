You’re fired. The day the Zoo gave pink slips to a couple unruly chimps

Editor’s note: On Aug. 28, 1948, two of the St. Louis Zoo’s most popular performers at the chimpanzee show, Sailor and Rastus, were retired from the show after attacking their trainer. Here’s the original coverage from the Post-Dispatch.

Sailor and Rastus, who played leading roles for years in the Zoo chimpanzee show in Forest Park, have made their last appearance on the stage of the ape arena, Director George P. Vierheller announced.

Their retirement was not unexpected. Both have passed the 12-year mark and have, in recent weeks, shown a testy reluctance to enter into the spirit of tomfoolery which characterizes the antics of their fellow performers.

Their stubbornness, backed in each case by 165 pounds of hard muscle, was more than two keepers could handle.

Sailor, a veteran who served as official greeter whenever visiting celebrities came to the Zoo, has been head man emeritus of the troupe this year. While the others were riding bicycles, dancing, performing acrobatics and playing in the band, he sat chained to his chair, leaving it only to serve in one of the key positions of the pyramid mounted on horseback.

Sailor started trouble with Trainer Ben Fridrich after one of the shows last week and Rastus finished it.

Fridrich brought them both to the front of the arena for curtain call, then started backstage. As he stepped through the door, Sailor grappled with him.

While Fridrich was struggling to free himself, Rastus bit him in the left arm. Both apes were soon brought under control, but Sailor was taken out of the act. Rastus, at first allowed to continue in the belief he would not have misbehaved if Sailor had not set a bad example, made his final bow yesterday.

He refused to go into his dance, had to be coaxed to swing from the poles to the ponies and attempted to escape as he was being led back to his cage by Trainer Mike Kostial. Kostial wrapped the lead chain around a doorknob and held Rastus at bay until help arrived.

Although the two oldest actors have been retired, the eight other performers will continue to give their shows through the end of the season under the leadership of Cookie and Nero, both of whom have been singled out as special favorites by the crowds this year.

