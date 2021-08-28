You're fired. The day the Zoo gave pink slips to a couple unruly chimps

Editor's note: On August 28, 1948, two of the St. Louis Zoo's most popular performers at the chimpanzee show, Sailor and Rastus, were retired from the show after attacking their trainer. Here's the original coverage from the Post-Dispatch.

Sailor and Rastus, who played leading roles for years in the Zoo chimpanzee show in Forest Park, have made their last appearance on the stage of the ape arena, Director George P. Vierheller announced.

Their retirement was not - unexpected. Both have passed the 12-year mark and have, in recent weeks, shown a testy reluctance to enter into the spirit of tomfoolery which characterizes the antics of their fellow performers.

Their stubbornness, backed in each case by 165 pounds of hard muscle, was more than two keepers could handle.

Sailor, a veteran who served as official greeter whenever visiting celebrities came to the Zoo, has been head man emeritus of the troupe this year. While the others were riding bicycles, dancing, performing acrobatics and playing in the band, he sat chained to his chair, leaving it only to serve in one of the key positions of the pyramid mounted on horseback.

Sailor started trouble with Trainer Ben Fridrich after one of the shows last week and Rastus finished it.