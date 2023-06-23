ST. LOUIS • Robert Wilson paid cash for his ticket. He wore purple-tinted sunglasses and hefted a trombone case onto American Airlines Flight 119, headed for Tulsa, Okla.
Wilson slouched into a back row of the Boeing 727. Approaching Tulsa, he showed flight attendant Jane Furlong the submachine gun he smuggled aboard. Furlong told the pilots, "You're not going to believe this, but we're being hijacked."
A view of Hanley's car beneath the left wing. Firefighters had
covered the car in foam. (AP)
Associated Press
The hijacking on June 23, 1972, was one of many four decades ago, before airlines and airports clamped down on security. That day, American still wasn't using metal detectors at St. Louis, although other airlines were. (American later snapped into line.)
What made Wilson's crime noteworthy was its bizarre unfolding.
Wilson demanded $502,500 and five parachutes as he ordered the jet back and forth between Oklahoma and St. Louis. He was the ninth copycat of the mysterious D.B. Cooper, who bailed out of a 727 somewhere south of Seattle in 1971, never to be seen again. The thieves liked the three-engine airliner because its rear staircase could be opened in flight for a bail-out.
Back in St. Louis, the jet attracted a crowd along the airport perimeter. Wilson dispatched a hostage to get his loot.
David J. Hanley of Florissant watched live TV in the Airport Marriott lounge and got angry. At 12:30 a.m., he crashed his 1971 Cadillac convertible through the airport fence and sped down the runway at Wilson's commandeered jet. He smashed into the wheel struts at 80 mph.
Inside the plane, a jumpy Wilson demanded a second 727 and hid behind his hostages from FBI sharpshooters as they walked to another jet. They took off, heading northeast. Wilson gave flight attendants generous tips and jumped at 2:50 a.m. over northern Indiana from an altitude of 8,000 feet.
Three days later, searchers found the full money sack and gun in fields near Peru, Ind. A fingerprint led to their man, a bruised but alive former Navy sailor named Martin J. McNally, 28, of suburban Detroit. "Wilson" had $13 in his pocket.
Hanley, 30, couldn't remember a thing about his deed. He announced his candidacy for president in 1976.
McNally drew two life sentences and was sent to the federal prison at Marion, Ill., where he met fellow air pirate Garrett B. Trapnell. On May 24, 1978, Trapnell's girlfriend, Barbara Oswald of Richmond Heights, commandeered a helicopter and ordered its pilot, Allen Barklage, to fly to Marion, where Trapnell, McNally and a third inmate were hiding in a yard.
Barklage grabbed Oswald's pistol and killed her in flight. The inmates were nabbed.
Trapnell died in prison in 1993. Barklage died in a helicopter crash in 1998. McNally was paroled from a California prison Jan. 27, 2010, at age 67.
Scenes from the Flight 119 hijacking
American Flight 119 hijacking
FBI agents and Wyandotte Police Chief Marion Jezewski search the
basement of the McNally family home. (Renyold
Ferguson/Post-Dispatch)
Renyold Ferguson
American Flight 119 hijacking
An FBI supervisor briefs agents for their search of the area
around the Mississinewa Reservoir near Peru, Ind., on the morning
of June 24, only hours after the hijacker jumped from his
commandeered 727. Searchers eventually found a sack of money and
the submachine gun, but no trace of Robert Wilson. (Renyold
Ferguson/Post-Dispatch)
Renyold Ferguson
American Flight 119 hijacking
Martin J. McNally hides his face from photographers as officers
escort him from the federal courthouse in downtown Detroit on June
28. (Renyold Ferguson/Post-Dispatch)
Renyold Ferguson
American Flight 119 hijacking
Martin J. McNally, alias Robert Wilson, 28. An unemployed
service-station attendant, he once told a friend it would be fun to
hijack an airliner. McNally had dropped out of high school and
joined the Navy, where he provided his fingerprints as a matter of
routine. Investigators traced prints from crime evidence to McNally
and arrested him five days after he boarded Flight 119. He had $13
in his pocket when officers stopped him while he was walking on a
street near his family's home in Wyandotte, a suburb of Detroit. He
was charged with two counts of air piracy, one for each jet
commandeered. To get home from Peru, Ind., he had called a friend
in Detroit, who drove down and picked him up.
handout photo
American Flight 119 hijacking
An officer uses a handkerchief to keep from smudging the
hijacker's submachine gun, which was found in a corn field five
miles south of Peru, Ind., on June 27. (UPI)
UPI
American Flight 119 hijacking
An FBI agent carries sniper rifles and a St. Louis County civil
defense officer hauls bulletproof vests as authorities set up at
the airport. After Hanley smashed his car into the jet, the
hijacker demanded a second jet. The FBI had hoped to get a shot at
him while he was moving from the damaged jet to the new one, but he
crouched behind his small group of hostages. (Fred
Sweets/Post-Dispatch)
Fredric F. Sweets
American Flight 119 hijacking
A close-up of Hanley's foam-covered car. (Art Phillips/UPI)
Art Phillips
American Flight 119 hijacking
American Airlines Flight 119 on the runway at Lambert-St. Louis
International Airport in the early morning of June 24, 1972. A man
who had boarded the plan in St. Louis the day before with a
submachine gun hidden in a trombone case hijacked the flight
shortly before it was to land at Tulsa, Okla. After a
back-and-forth journey in the air from St. Louis to the Southwest
and back, it landed in St. Louis, where authorities complied with
the man's demand for $502,500, five parachutes and a shovel. Alias
Robert Wilson, the man was yet another copycat of D.B. Cooper, a
cult hero who had bailed out of a jetliner the year before and
never was heard from again. Their aircraft of choice was this one,
the Boeing 727, a workhorse three-engine jet with a distinctive
exit ladder in the rear that allowed a jumper to avoid hitting
engines or wings. What made the St. Louis crime stand out was the
action of an angry local citizen, David J. Hanley of Florissant,
who had been watching TV coverage of the case. Shortly before 12:30
a.m., he drove his 1971 Cadillac Eldorado through the airport fence
and down the runway. He smashed into the front wheel strut at an
estimate 80 mph, his car ending up beneath the left wing. He was
critically injured but was pulled from the wreck by firefighters
and recovered. His car is visible beneath the 727, just ahead of
the engines. (Art Phillips/UPI)
Art Phillips
American Flight 119 hijacking
Volunteers on horseback help search a river for any sign of the
hijacker. (AP)
Associated Press
American Flight 119 hijacking
A map of the crisscross path taken by the hijacker and his
hostages on June 23-24, 1972. The hijacker boarded Flight 119 at
Lambert Field and took over the plane shortly before it was to land
at Tulsa, Okla. He ordered it back to St. Louis, then toward Dallas
and then back to St. Louis, where he received the money and
parachutes he demanded. After Hanley's car damaged the 727 of
Flight 119, another jet took him northeast. He bailed out at 8,000
feet into the darkness over northern Indiana about 2:50 a.m. June
24. (AP)
Associated Press
American Flight 119 hijacking
Allen Barklage in flight over the Mississippi River in July
1992. An Army helicopter pilot in Vietnam and well-known radio
traffic announcer, he became a hero after spoiling the breakout
attempt in 1978. Barklage died of injuries he suffered Sept. 19,
1998, in the crash of a personal helicopter he had built from a
kit. (Sam Leone/Post-Dispatch)
Sam Leone
American Flight 119 hijacking
A composite sketch of the hijacker, alias Robert Wilson, drawn
by St. Louis County Police Sgt. Edward Lorenz.
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
American Flight 119 hijacking
Barbara Oswald of Richmond Heights, who had been a helicopter
air-traffic controller in the Army before she fell in love with
Garret B. Trapnell, another air pirate who had become friends with
Martin J. McNally in the federal prison in Marion, Ill. Oswald and
Trapnell arranged an escape scheme. On May 14, 1978, Oswald hired
St. Louis helicopter pilot Allen Barklage to fly her to Cape
Girardeau, Mo., to look at some land. Near Chester, Ill., she
pulled a pistol and told Barklage, "We're going to Marion."
Trapnell, McNally and a third inmate had escaped into a yard and
were waiting for the chopper to pluck them to freedom, but Barklage
grabbed Oswald's gun and killed her as she was reaching for a
second weapon. Guards captured the three would-be escapees.
(Post-Dispatch)
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
American Flight 119 hijacking
Officers head for their assignments. Among the vehicles is a
local radio station car. On the grass are three Indiana State
Police helicopters. (Renyold Ferguson/Post-Dispatch)
Renyold Ferguson
American Flight 119 hijacking
Neighbors gather at the McNally home in Wyandotte, Mich., on
June 29 while FBI agents wait in a car for a search warrant.
(Renyold Ferguson/Post-Dispatch)
Renyold Ferguson
American Flight 119 hijacking
A view of Hanley's car beneath the left wing. Firefighters had
covered the car in foam. (AP)
Associated Press
American Flight 119 hijacking
Lines of curious travelers and gawkers look toward the hijacked
jet from the main terminal at Lambert. (Wayne
Crosslin/Post-Dispatch)
Wayne Crosslin
American Flight 119 hijacking
David J. Hanley, 30, of Florissant, who drove his Cadillac into
the front wheel strut of the 727. He owned an invention management
company and was the married father of two. He had been watching TV
coverage of the event in the Airport Marriott lounge, became angry
and left. That's when he attacked the jet with his Caddy. He was
still at St. John's Mercy Medical Center when federal authorities
charged him on June 26, two days after his crash, with interfering
with an aircraft. Hanley said later he had no memory of the
incident. The charge was dropped but his wife filed for divorce a
later later. In 1976, he held a press conference to announce he was
running for president.
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
American Flight 119 hijacking
Indiana state police officers drive slowly down a road near
Peru, Ind., searching for signs of the hijacker. (UPI)
UPI
American Flight 119 hijacking
McNally (left) is escorted into a courtroom at the federal
courthouse in downtown St. Louis on Nov. 9, 1872, for a hearing. He
was convicted the following month in a trial during which his
lawyers argued that jumping out of a 727 at 350 mph would have been
impossible. But a pilot and a flight attendant both identified him
as Robert Wilson, hijacker. He received two life sentences, with a
chance for parole after 19 years. But, because of an unsuccessful
escape attempt in 1978, McNally wasn't released until Jan. 27,
2010, at age 67. McNally's friend, who drove him home from Indiana,
drew a 10-year sentence. (Len J. MacSwan/Post-Dispatch)
Len J. McSwan
Post-Dispatch Archives
A look back at today in history as seen through our archives.