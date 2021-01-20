Area hospitals roll out COVID-19 vaccine registration

Two major area health care systems announced COVID-19 vaccination sign-ups on Tuesday, and the region and state reported the lowest coronavirus rates and hospitalizations in months.

BJC HealthCare and SSM Health both said they had launched online portals for residents. Over the past week, all four of the region’s major hospital systems and several local county health departments have allowed residents to pre-register, or to receive notifications about vaccine events in the community.

At least one hospital official said she has been encouraging people to register in multiple places.

“We don’t know exactly what the health department will get. We don’t know exactly what we will get, in terms of vaccine,” said Dr. Hilary Babcock, a Washington University infectious disease specialist at BJC HealthCare. “I think it’s completely fair for people to register on every list.”