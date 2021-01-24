Arizona GOP censures the state's governor, a former senator, and Cindy McCain

McCain, the widow of the late Sen. John McCain, who endorsed Biden during the election, was censured for supporting "leftist causes" and failing to support Trump.

Flake, a CNN contributor, was also condemned for supporting Biden in the election.

"Foolish. It's foolish," says Glenn Hamer, former executive director of the Arizona Republican Party. "Parties that want to be successful bring people together and expand the number of people who are attracted to the party. What's going on with the leadership at the Arizona GOP is the exact opposite. It's self-destructive."

Ducey's political director, Sara Mueller, discounted the power of the state party's actions, namely on the censure of the sitting governor. "These resolutions are of no consequence whatsoever, and the people behind them have lost whatever little moral authority they may have once had," said Mueller.

Flake tweeted a picture of himself with McCain and Ducey at Biden's Inauguration, with the words, "Good company."

McCain could not be reached for immediate comment, but tweeted: "It is a high honor to be included in a group of Arizonans who have served our state and our nation so well ... and who, like my late husband John, have been censured by the AZGOP. I'll wear this as a badge of honor."

The late senator was censured in 2014 by the state GOP for what it then described as a liberal record. — CNN