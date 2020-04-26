As states ease coronavirus restrictions, some local officials warn they should continue

Several states are reopening from coronavirus shutdowns this week despite the recommendations of health researchers.
Colorado, Minnesota and Montana plan to ease social distancing and stay-at-home restrictions.
Iowa will allow elective surgeries to resume and farmers markets to reopen starting Monday.
Tennessee restaurants can welcome customers at 50% capacity, and retail stores can reopen under those same guidelines Wednesday, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said.
Such reopenings go against against a University of Washington model suggesting that no state should open their economies before May 1— and many should wait much longer. The university's modeling has been frequently cited by the White House Coronavirus Task Force. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has set May 4 as the date when some businesses can reopen.
Across the US, coronavirus has killed more than 53,900 people, and more than 939,000 have been infected.
But some states have already started reopening. Hawaii has reopened beaches for visitors to fish and exercise, but loitering will not be allowed, Gov. David Ige said Saturday.
Texas allowed retail stores to start making curbside sales Friday.
Michigan now allows businesses like landscapers, plant nurseries and bike repair shops to reopen as long as they follow social distancing guidelines.
And Alaska has allowed many salons and restaurants to open, though they can't exceed 25% capacity.
Georgia allowed some businesses to reopen with certain guidelines Friday, including places where clients or workers are in close proximity such as barber shops, hair salons, tattoo parlors, gyms and bowling alleys.
In Oklahoma, salons, barbershops, spas and pet groomers took appointments Friday, and some state parks and outdoor recreation areas also reopened.
But some mayors say their cities shouldn't reopen yet because a surge in coronavirus cases would set the economy back further.
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms tweeted a chart Saturday showing the numbers of coronavirus cases and deaths in the area.
"If you're getting your nails done right now, please share these noon numbers with your manicurist #StayHomeGeorgia," the mayor tweeted.
In California, while surrounding counties opened their beaches for the weekend, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said the city would not follow suit. He urged residents to stay inside.
"We can't let one weekend reverse a month of work that you have invested in," he said.
In Colorado, Gov. Jared Polis announced he is letting stay-at-home orders expire this week -- but urged residents to stay home "as much as possible."
But in the state's biggest city, nothing will change, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock said.
"Stay in place and know that none of the locations that were closed during the order will open up," Hancock said. — CNN
