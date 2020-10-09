As virus cases climb across country, Trump claims he's not contagious

(CNN) — Covid-19 cases are trending upward across the US, with only two states reporting a decline of cases compared to last week. And hospitalizations across the country have also begun to rise, according to data from the COVID Tracking Project.
Wisconsin health officials reported a record-high number of 141 new patients Wednesday, days after the state saw records in new Covid-19 cases and deaths. Gov. Tony Evers announced the state will open a field hospital in response to the surge in hospitalizations.
"We obviously hoped this day wouldn't come but, unfortunately, Wisconsin is in a much different and more dire place today, and our health care systems are being overwhelmed," Evers said.
Other state leaders say they're not trailing far behind.
"Our hospitalization rates are surging and beginning to place a strain on our healthcare system (especially staffing)," Utah Lt. Gov Spencer Cox wrote on Twitter. "Sadly, we are now seeing increased fatalities. The Wisconsin announcement should be a sobering reminder as Utah isn't far behind in infection rates."
Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota and Wyoming have all seen record-high hospitalization numbers in the past days.
The uptick in Covid-19 patients comes as the US approaches winter with a daily Covid-19 base line that experts say is far too high. For the first time since August, the nation is averaging more than 44,000 new Covid-19 cases daily, according to data from Johns Hopkins University -- an average that won't help as the country enters what health officials say will be a challenging season.
More cases will mean more community spread, more hospitalizations and ultimately, more deaths, Dr. Anthony Fauci has said.
At least half of US states, scattered across the Midwest and Northeast, are reporting more new cases than the previous week, according to Johns Hopkins. Alabama and Hawaii are the two states with a decline in cases.
Meanwhile, President Donald Trump insisted Thursday that he is ready to resume campaign rallies and feels “perfect” one week after his diagnosis with the coronavirus that has killed more than 210,000 Americans, as his doctor said the president had ”completed his course of therapy" for the disease. During a morning interview with Fox Business, he said he doesn't think he's contagious.
And during an evening interview, again with Fox but this time Sean Hannity, he ignored questions about when he last tested negative and claimed he "probably" would be tested on Friday. At least twice during the interview, Trump had to stop speaking, cough and clear his throat. He boasted of how great he felt and claimed his campaign would try to stage a rally in Florida on Saturday night.
