Ash Wednesday marks start of Lent, fish fry season

As with many religious holidays, the commemoration of Ash Wednesday will look different this year because of the pandemic.

The day marks the start of Lent, the period before Easter. In the Catholic faith, people are expected to fast and avoid meat on Fridays.

In the St. Louis area, that means a plethora of parishes offer fish fries, which draw more than the congregation to church basements.

Even with the pandemic, food writer Daniel Neman says that about 60% of the area organizations that hold Lenten fish fries are again having them.

With precautions, of course.

Here's a map of the local fish fries: