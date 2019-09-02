Hurricane Dorian -- the strongest storm anywhere on the planet this year -- is leaving "catastrophic damage" in its wake as it makes its way across the Bahamas, where it's claimed at least one life.
The monster Category 5 storm made landfall on the eastern end of Grand Bahama Island Sunday night and will continue to pound the island for most of Monday as it creeps toward the southeastern US coast.
The death of an 8-year-old boy is being reported by Bahamas news outlets Eyewitness News and Bahamas Press.
The boy's grandmother, Ingrid McIntosh, told Eyewitness News that her grandson died on Abaco island. She said her 31-year-old daughter found the body of her son, who she believed drowned in the rising waters. McIntosh said her granddaughter is also missing.
"I just saw my grandson about two days ago," she said. "He told me he loved me. He was going back to Abaco, he turned around and said, 'Grandma, I love you.'"
CNN has contacted Bahamian authorities, who have not yet confirmed these reports.
The storm had winds of 165 mph while it was 115 miles east of West Palm Beach early Monday. It is expected to begin trudging toward the mainland US later in the day, the National Hurricane Center said. The massive storm will get "dangerously close" to Florida's east coast Monday night through Wednesday evening, the center said.
But the state has already begun to feel Dorian's effects, CNN Meteorologist Robert Shackelford said, and winds will continue to pick up throughout the day Monday as it inches closer.
It will be a slow arrival, as Dorian is trekking along at an average of 3 mph, about walking pace, CNN meteorologist Brandon Miller said.
As it pummeled islands in the Bahamas, the hurricane left behind "catastrophic damage," Hope Town Volunteer Fire & Rescue said on Facebook. Damage was reported in Elbow Cay, Man-o-War and Marsh Harbour in the Abaco Islands, where buildings were destroyed and many were partially submerged, with water flooding all around them.
The Abaco Islands are a group of islands and barrier cays in the northern Bahamas, east of southern Florida. Dorian made landfall there as a Category 5 hurricane just after noon Sunday.
The northwestern Bahamas will be drenched in up to 24 inches of rain, with some areas expecting up to 30 inches of water, the hurricane center said.
As the storm spun over Grand Bahama Island, the hurricane center said "catastrophic storm surge flooding" was likely.
"This is a life-threatening situation," the center said. "Residents on Grand Bahama Island should not leave their shelter when the eye passes over, as winds will rapidly increase on the other side of the eye. Residents in the Abacos should continue to stay in their shelter until conditions subside later today."
Early Monday there was a hurricane warning in effect for Grand Bahama and the Abacos Islands in the northwestern Bahamas and also in Florida, from the Jupiter Inlet to the Brevard and Volusia county line.
Hurricane watches were in effect in Florida north of Deerfield Beach all the way to Jupiter Inlet as well as from the Brevard and Volusia county line to the mouth of the St. Mary's River on the border with Georgia.
The terrifying storm may be making its way toward the East Coast, but it's still unclear if Dorian will make landfall and where on the mainland US. The hurricane's forecasted track shifted east Friday, making a Florida landfall less likely, but not impossible.
Models now show the storm skirting along Florida's coast Tuesday and then next to Georgia late Tuesday and into Wednesday. But just because the center of the storm may not hit land doesn't mean there won't be damage. Early Monday, hurricane-force winds from the storm extended outward up to 45 miles.
"Hurricane conditions are expected within the hurricane warning area in Florida by late tonight or Tuesday," the hurricane center said. "Hurricane conditions are possible in the hurricane watch area on Wednesday."
It also said that "life-threatening storm surges and dangerous hurricane-force winds are expected along portions of the Florida east coast through mid-week."
Heavy rains and life-threatening floods are expected in parts of the southeast and lower mid-Atlantic US later this week. The storm will dump up to 6 inches of rain in Florida through Georgia.