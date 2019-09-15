Iran on Sunday rejected U.S. accusations it was responsible for devastating attacks on two oil installations in Saudi Arabia that struck at the heart of the kingdom's oil industry and forced Aramco, the state oil company, to suspend its production output by half.
A rebel group in Yemen, known as the Houthis, had claimed responsibility for Saturday's attacks, saying that it had sent a fleet of attack drones toward the two oil facilities in eastern Saudi Arabia. Hours later, though, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, in a Twitter message, directly blamed Iran for what he said was "an unprecedented attack on the world's energy supply" and said there was "no evidence the attacks came from Yemen" - leading to speculation they had been launched directly from Iran, or on Tehran's behalf, by allies in Iraq.
Attacks on two plants at the heart of the Saudi oil industry on Saturday knocked out more than half of Saudi crude output, or 5% of global supply.
Reuters, quoting several market experts, reports that the oil market will rally by $5-10 per barrel when it opens on Monday and may spike to as high as $100 per barrel if Saudi Arabia fails to quickly resume oil supply lost after attacks over the weekend, traders and analysts said.
Industry sources have said it may take weeks to bring production fully online.
The Aramco statement did not give any timetable on how long the production could be curtailed. In Washington, the Department of Energy said that the United States was prepared to tap U.S. emergency oil reserves if necessary to cover supply disruptions. — WIRE SERVICES