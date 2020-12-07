Attorney General Barr considering leaving post before Trump exits office, source says

Attorney General William Barr is considering leaving his post before Jan. 20, the day President Donald Trump leaves office, a source with knowledge of the matter confirmed to CNN.

The source confirmed that Barr is not happy with Trump, writing that Barr "is not someone who takes bullying and turns the other cheek!"

"He has not made a final decision," the source said.

The New York Times was first to report on Barr's thinking. CNN has reached out to the Justice Department for comment.

CNN reported earlier this week that Trump was frustrated with Barr for saying in an interview that the Justice Department had found no evidence of widespread election fraud. The two men had a "contentious," lengthy meeting inside the West Wing on Tuesday, according to a person familiar with the meeting.

On Thursday, Trump declined to say whether he had confidence in Barr, a sign that the attorney general has fallen out of the President's favor.

"Ask me that in a number of weeks from now. They should be looking at all of this fraud," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.