 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Backlash after Brady is asked to apologize for throwing Lombardi Trophy
0 comments

Backlash after Brady is asked to apologize for throwing Lombardi Trophy

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Tom Brady is asked to apologize for throwing the Lombardi Trophy from boat to boat. CNN's Jeanne Moos reports on the apology backlash.

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories February 16 A

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports