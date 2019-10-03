If you're in the market to rent a home in San Diego, this backyard shed could be yours for $1,050 a month.
The shed, listed as a studio, is located in the backyard of a home in the North Park neighborhood, which is one of the city's most walkable neighborhoods.
Neighbors are not convinced it's really a "studio."
"I was amazed it was going for that much money," Joe Moreno, who lives nearby, told CNN affiliate KGTV. "Does it have plumbing? I mean, does it have facilities?"
The 200-square-foot studio apartment does have plumbing, an air conditioner, stove and small refrigerator. It doesn't, however, have a washer and dryer or parking, the listing said.
While the rent seems outrageous to some, the asking price is $300 per month less than a typical studio in the area. The company renting out the property, J.D. Property Management, doesn't expect to have an issue with the price, considering the former tenant paid $1,100 a month for two years.
"Maybe it is high for what it is offered at, but the reality is that the square footage and the location is exactly what this market needs," housing industry analyst Alan Nevin told KGTV.
Intro
As the housing market has continued to recover since 2009, rental rates have been steadily rising. One of the main contributing factors is the dwindling supply of homes on the market as would-be sellers are electing to stay in their homes longer.
As home prices continue to rise, many prospective buyers are getting priced out and are forced to stay in the rental market longer. This in turn drives up rental prices and drives down vacancy rates. Consequently, rent as a percentage of income has increased to 29.2% in Q2 2017, up from the 1985-2000 historic rate of 25.8%.
In general, those in big cities have been affected the most, with average rental prices routinely topping $1,000/month for a 1 bedroom apartment. With that in mind, ConsumersAdvocate.org decided to see which big cities still offered reasonable rental prices.
Methodology
To determine which U.S. cities had the cheapest rent, researchers at ConsumersAdvocate.org used data from the American Community Survey’s 2016 1-year estimates to see which cities with populations over 500k had the lowest median gross rent for a 1 bedroom apartment. The American Community Survey defines “median gross rent” as “as the rent contract plus the estimated average monthly cost of utilities and fuels.”
20. Nashville, Tennessee
Median Rent for 1 Bedroom: $865
Median Rent (all unit sizes): $979
Median Rent as a % of Income (all unit sizes): 28.4%
Population: 660,393
19. Houston, Texas
Median Rent for 1 Bedroom: $855
Median Rent (all unit sizes): $952
Median Rent as a % of Income (all unit sizes): 30.9%
Population: 2,304,388
18. Dallas, Texas
Median Rent for 1 Bedroom: $847
Median Rent (all unit sizes): $935
Median Rent as a % of Income (all unit sizes): 28.4%
Population: 1,317,942
17. Fort Worth, Texas
Median Rent for 1 Bedroom: $824
Median Rent (all unit sizes): $974
Median Rent as a % of Income (all unit sizes): 29.1%
Population: 855,897
16. Baltimore, Maryland
Median Rent for 1 Bedroom: $812
Median Rent (all unit sizes): $999
Median Rent as a % of Income (all unit sizes): 29.6%
Population: 614,664
15. San Antonio, Texas
Median Rent for 1 Bedroom: $797
Median Rent (all unit sizes): $924
Median Rent as a % of Income (all unit sizes): 29.8%
Population: 1,492,494
14. Phoenix, Arizona
Median Rent for 1 Bedroom: $768
Median Rent (all unit sizes): $960
Median Rent as a % of Income (all unit sizes): 29.4%
Population: 1,615,041
13. Jacksonville, Florida
Median Rent for 1 Bedroom: $766
Median Rent (all unit sizes): $980
Median Rent as a % of Income (all unit sizes): 29%
Population: 880,623
12. Columbus, Ohio
Median Rent for 1 Bedroom: $720
Median Rent (all unit sizes): $882
Median Rent as a % of Income (all unit sizes): 28.1%
Population: 862,643
11. Las Vegas, Nevada
Median Rent for 1 Bedroom: $713
Median Rent (all unit sizes): $996
Median Rent as a % of Income (all unit sizes): 32.5%
Population: 632,916
10. Memphis, Tennessee
Median Rent for 1 Bedroom: $706
Median Rent (all unit sizes): $857
Median Rent as a % of Income (all unit sizes): 33%
Population: 652,752
9. Fresno, California
Median Rent for 1 Bedroom: $702
Median Rent (all unit sizes): $913
Median Rent as a % of Income (all unit sizes): 36.8%
Population: 522,021
8. Indianapolis, Indiana
Median Rent for 1 Bedroom: $699
Median Rent (all unit sizes): $835
Median Rent as a % of Income (all unit sizes): 30.9%
Population: 852,506
7. Albuquerque, New Mexico
Median Rent for 1 Bedroom: $677
Median Rent (all unit sizes): $809
Median Rent as a % of Income (all unit sizes): 31.6%
Population: 559,270
6. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Median Rent for 1 Bedroom: $662
Median Rent (all unit sizes): $802
Median Rent as a % of Income (all unit sizes): 27.6%
Population: 638,311
5. Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Median Rent for 1 Bedroom: $654
Median Rent (all unit sizes): $809
Median Rent as a % of Income (all unit sizes): 32%
Population: 595,070
4. El Paso, Texas
Median Rent for 1 Bedroom: $637
Median Rent (all unit sizes): $778
Median Rent as a % of Income (all unit sizes): 30.3%
Population: 683,088
3. Louisville, Kentucky
Median Rent for 1 Bedroom: $626
Median Rent (all unit sizes): $785
Median Rent as a % of Income (all unit sizes): 28.3%
Population: 616,261
2. Tucson, Arizona
Median Rent for 1 Bedroom: $606
Median Rent (all unit sizes): $783
Median Rent as a % of Income (all unit sizes): 32.7%
Population: 530,690
1. Detroit, Michigan
Median Rent for 1 Bedroom: $530
Median Rent (all unit sizes): $771
Median Rent as a % of Income (all unit sizes): 36.5%
Population: 672,829
Applicants interested in renting the shed must have a credit score of 650, an income of 2 1/2 times the rental amount, no history of evictions and rental references, according to the listing.