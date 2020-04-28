Banned books including 'Great Gatsby' and 'Catch-22' gain ground after town's action

Ever since an Alaska school board voted to remove five books from elective high school classes, the titles of the works have come alive throughout the community.
One city council member reads excerpts from her favorite book on Facebook every night. An attorney began a movement to reward students who read them. Hundreds have joined a Facebook group to voice their opposition to the removal. And a local bookstore owner says donations have been pouring in since the vote from community members who want her shop to give teenagers those books for free.
"There's been a huge response from the community," says Mary Ann Cockle, owner of Fireside Books in Palmer. "The outpouring of support and concern about banning and censorship has been quite a surprise -- but in a good way."
The books are F. Scott Fitzgerald's "The Great Gatsby"; Ralph Ellison's "Invisible Man"; Joseph Heller's "Catch-22"; Tim O'Brien's "The Things They Carried"; and Maya Angelou's "I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings." These titles are often considered staples for junior and senior English classes across the country.
Members of the Matanuska-Susitna (Mat-Su) Borough School Board met last week to approve the district's High School English Elective Curriculum and reading list but after lengthy discussions, an amendment was introduced during the meeting to scratch the five books off the curriculum. Five members voted in favor of the removal, two voted against. The vote has no impact on the books' placement in school libraries.
In the same vote, the board also removed "The Learning Network," a resource for educators from The New York Times Company as a mentor text for district teachers.
The district is based in Palmer, about 40 miles from Anchorage in the southern part of the state. It serves 46 schools and more than 19,000 students.
Board members were provided with a one-page flier from the district's Office of Instruction of why the five books were deemed controversial. Concerns about the pieces of literature, according to the flier, included sexual references, rape, racial slurs, scenes of violence and profanity.
Angelou's book, the flier says, includes "sexually explicit material such as the sexual abuse the author suffered as a child" as well as "'anti-white' messaging."
Angelou's book is an autobiography centering around the author's early experiences in the Jim Crow South.
In the meeting, which was livestreamed, board vice president Jim Hart said that after reading a summary of Angelou's book, he found the "graphic terms" and descriptions of molestation disturbing. Hart said he had read only one book listed but read summaries of what the books were about.
"When you have books that you could not read publicly without going to EO" -- Hart referenced being dragged to the Equal Opportunity Office earlier if he were to read out loud from Angelou's book at work -- "that's probably a pretty good litmus test," he said.
For residents in the community, the move felt like censorship.
"To say that those are too harsh or too scary of topics that shouldn't be in schools is absurd, because then you end up with kids that graduate and have no idea what any experience outside of their own could possibly be," says Palmer City Council Member Sabrena Combs.
Voicing her own opposition to the vote, Combs has read an excerpt from O'Brien's novel -- which she says is one of her favorite books -- every day since last week.
Rachel Gernat, parent of two high school students, says she found out about the meeting the next morning from the local newspaper.
Gernat says the meeting coincided with other updates residents were tuned in to, including from the governor and health officials. With the school year not yet over and schools still in distance-learning mode, she says she struggled to understand why this decision was taken last week.
"They could have waited for the vote," she says. "It has a very 'behind closed doors' feel because people do attend school board meetings when there's going to be topics such as this discussed. There was no rush."
