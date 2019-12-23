Barber shot over 13-year-old's haircut, police say

A barber was shot and wounded by a man police said was unhappy over his 13-year-old son's haircut, a Texas sheriff's office said.
Deputies went to the barber shot in Katy, Texas, on Saturday after reports that a man working in the barber shop had been shot by a customer, who fled the scene, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.
"He went home, came back. They fixed the haircut for free and then that's when the altercation occurred," Det. Wallace Wyatt told KPRC, a CNN affiliate.
""That is one of the worst ones I've heard," he added, "especially with your son being here, witnessing what you're doing."
The barber is expected to survive, investigators told KPRC. He's listed in stable condition.
The sheriff's office described the suspect as a black man who may be driving a gray four-door sedan, possibly a Honda Accord.