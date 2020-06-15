Barbra Streisand gifts George Floyd's daughter Disney shares
Barbra Streisand gifts George Floyd's daughter Disney shares

`He is going to change the world': Funeral held for Floyd

Roxie Washington holds Gianna Floyd, the daughter of George Floyd as they attend the funeral service for George Floyd at The Fountain of Praise church Tuesday, June 9, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, Pool)

(CNN) -- George Floyd's six-year-old daughter is officially a Disney shareholder, thanks to Barbra Streisand.

Gianna Floyd, whose father died in police custody last month after Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee on his neck for nearly nine minutes, revealed on social media that she has been given stocks in the entertainment company by the Hollywood icon.

In an Instagram post on an account for the little girl, she can be seen proudly holding the share certificate.

"Thank You @barbrastreisand for my package, I am now a Disney Stockholder thanks to you," the caption reads.

The post did not reveal how many shares the 78-year-old star bought for Gianna.

Along with the shares, the Grammy award-winning singer also gave the little girl two of her albums, "My Name Is Barbra" and "Color Me Barbra."

Earlier this month, the board of regents at Texas Southern University (TSU) announced it was offering to provide Gianna with a full scholarship should she wish to attend the university.

