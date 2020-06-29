Bars close, restrictions return in some states with virus surges

Weeks after most US states began lifting their lockdowns, parts of the country are clamping down on renewed restrictions hoping to slow staggering surges in new case numbers.
With July 4 approaching, officials are trying not to repeat scenes of Memorial Day, when thousands across the country flocked to beaches, bars and parties while experts cautioned the crowds could lead to spikes in cases down the road. At least 12 states have hit a pause on their reopening plans hoping to contain the spread.
In Texas and parts of California, bars were directed to close back down while beaches in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach were ordered off-limits to the public during the upcoming holiday weekend. In Florida, on-premise alcohol consumption was suspended in bars statewide.
The announcements come after a devastating week for the country, during which many states broke their records for new cases in a day and the US also recorded a record high of single-day cases with 40,173 reported Friday.
But those numbers may just be a glimpse into how widespread infections across the country are, as a survey from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found the total numbers of infections could be up to 24 times higher than reported.
What happens next is unclear. Local and state leaders have vowed they'll do whatever it takes to stay away from a second lockdown. But many have stopped short of taking the option off the table.
And as more cases continue to report a rise in cases, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar warned Sunday the window of time to get the pandemic under control is quickly closing.
Governors across the US have partially attributed their surges to more widespread testing -- but former CDC director Dr. Tom Frieden warned Sunday even with more testing and better prepared hospitals, "this virus still has the upper hand."
The increase in cases across the South is the result of reopening too fast, Frieden said on Fox News Sunday, and "is going to continue to get worse for weeks."
And deaths will come too, he noted in a grim prediction that coronavirus fatalities will lag behind cases of infections by about a month.
Here's how cases are trending now, according to data from Johns Hopkins University:
31 states are seeing an increase in new cases compared to the previous week: Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Vermont West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.
15 states are going steady: Hawaii, Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia and Washington state
Four states are seeing a decline: Connecticut, Delaware, New Hampshire and Rhode Island.
At least 12 states have by now paused or rolled back plans to reopen, hoping the move will slow further spread of the virus. In the past week, officials and state leaders have made repeated pleas to Americans to stay away from crowded spaces, keep their distance and try to stay at home as much as possible.
Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee announced the counties that were preparing to enter into the fourth phase of reopening -- with essentially no restrictions -- will not do so just yet.
In Texas and Florida -- both of which have raised alarm among experts with a rapid rise in cases -- bars were ordered closed for a second time after officials suggested they were a driving force behind cases of coronavirus.
