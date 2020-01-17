Baseball first: Giants hire full-time woman coach

The San Francisco Giants are making history, hiring the first female full-time assistant in Major League Baseball history.
Manager Gabe Kapler added Alyssa Nakken, a former softball star at Sacramento State, to his staff on Thursday. She joined the team as an intern in their baseball operations department in 2014 and was most recently in charge of overseeing the club's health and wellness initiatives.
Kapler said Nakken and another new hire, Mark Hallbertg, will help build a winning culture.
The new hires "will focus on fostering a clubhouse culture that promotes high performance through, among other attributes, a deep sense of collaboration and team."
Justine Siegal, the first female coach for a major league organization when she was with the Oakland Athletics instructional league team in 2015, tweeted: "The wall is broken."
In November, the New York Yankees hired Rachel Balkovec as a full-time minor league hitting coach.
Former Sacramento State head coach Kathy Strahan said she was very proud.
"I knew early that she would blaze new trails and do something ground breaking," Strahan said, according to a release from the university. "Her positive energy, intellect and tremendous drive to succeed will be an invaluable asset to the Giants players and organization. I believe this incredible journey is just the beginning and I know that she will enjoy the ride."
The Giants were 77-85 last season.