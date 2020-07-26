Baseball is back, with a message: 'Black lives matter'

Cardinals players, and other MLB players in stadiums across the country, had a clear message for fans as the season started: Black lives matter.
“It’s genuine, it’s because those lives do matter to me,” said Adam Wainwright, the Cardinal righthander. “If somebody has something to say about an organization, that’s fine. That’s not why I’m wearing that shirt. I’m wearing that shirt because my teammates said it means a lot to them. Because I want to love them well, and their lives matter to me.”
The Cardinals players intended to kneel for a moment before the national anthem that preceded their season opener, but the singer was announced quickly, and the moment was lost.
But there were other forms of activism by the Cardinals on this historic night (and not just because the team played a home game without any fans). After wearing the Black livs matter T-Shirts for warm-ups, they wore “Black Lives Matter” patches on their famous home white uniforms, wrote Benjamin Hochman. “BLM” was stenciled behind the mound, seen during every pitch on the Fox Sports Midwest telecast. And between innings Friday night, the team’s official Twitter account tweeted: “We are united in the fight to end systemic racism.”
