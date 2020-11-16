Battle over ballots: Key claim dropped in Pennsylvania lawsuit

Republican-heavy counties "followed the law and did not provide a notice and cure process, disenfranchising many," the lawsuit said.

Cliff Levine, a lawyer representing the Democratic National Committee, which is seeking to intervene, said it's unclear how many voters were given the chance to fix their ballot.

But, he said, it is minimal and certainly fewer than the margin — almost 70,000 — that separates Biden and Trump.

"The numbers aren't even close to the margin between the two candidates, not even close," Levine said.

In any case, there is no provision in state law preventing counties from helping voters to fix a ballot that contains a technical deficiency. Levine said the lawsuit does not contain any allegation that somebody voted illegally.

"They really should be suing the counties that didn't allow (voters) to make corrections," Levine said. "The goal should be making sure every vote counts."

Pennsylvania's top election official, Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar, a Democrat, responded in court on Sunday, asking the judge to dismiss the case. State courts are the proper jurisdiction for the subject, and the lawsuit contains no "plausible claim for relief on any legal theory," the state's lawyers wrote.