Nearly a decade after President Barack Obama signed the legislation, and after it twice survived challenges at the Supreme Court, the Affordable Care Act faces a momentous test in a New Orleans courtroom this week.
Millions of Americans, including those with cancer, diabetes and other chronic conditions, cannot be denied coverage because of the ACA's sweeping insurance regulations. With this fresh case, destined to climax at the Supreme Court yet again, the stakes for the continued existence of the ACA are as high as ever.
The case, to be heard Tuesday by a three-judge appeals court panel, was initiated by Texas and other Republican-led states. Joined now fully by the Department of Justice, they want the ACA declared unconstitutional. At an earlier stage of this litigation, the Trump administration had said only certain parts of the law, tied to the individual insurance requirement, should be struck down.
The drama on this round is intensified by the overarching clash between the Republican administration of Trump, who has tried in vain to win repeal of the ACA, and the now Democratic-led House of Representatives, which has intervened to try to keep the law in the place. The administration wants the judiciary to do what it could not win legislatively: eliminate the entire 2010 law.
Ultimate resolution of the case would affect the cost and quality of health care in America. At the same time, amid rising conflicts among branches of government, the case of Texas v. United States tests lines of power between Congress and the courts.
US District Court Judge Reed O'Connor, whose decision declaring the ACA unconstitutional is before the 5th Circuit, brushed aside arguments of Congress' intentions when it passed the ACA in 2010 and amended it in 2017. He also dismissed the traditional view that judges should respect parts of a challenged law not deemed unconstitutional.
Many of the health-care industry and legal advocates who were ringside at previous ACA disputes, for and against, have joined the current fight with "friend of the court" filings to the New Orleans-based circuit.
The crux of arguments from the Trump administration and from Texas and other Republican-led states that began the case is: When the Supreme Court upheld the individual insurance mandate, the ACA linchpin, in 2012, the justices relied on Congress' taxing power. When Congress in 2017 reduced the tax penalty (for those who lacked insurance) to zero, the individual mandate could no longer be deemed constitutional. And, the challengers conclude, because the individual mandate is intertwined with a multitude of ACA provisions, its invalidity sinks the whole law.
Defenders of the ACA, which include California and other Democratic-run states, as well as the House of Representatives, counter that Congress' 2017 action affected only the amount of the tax penalty. They say that if lawmakers wanted to repeal ACA regulations, they would have done so.