BattleHawks, Blues, Cardinals all win on Saturday

The Blues and BattleHawks continued their winning ways on Saturday.
The St. Louis Blues, in a dramatic game, won in a 4-3 shootout victory before a sellout crowd at Enterprise Center.
The win pushes the Blues' streak to seven, despite their allowing the Dallas Stars to come back from a 3-1 lead.
The Blues have now won seven or more in a row three times this season. That’s a franchise record.
Earlier in the day, across downtown, the BattleHawks won over Seattle before 27,527 fans at the Dome at America's Center. The team is undefeated at home (granted, they've only played two games at the dome), and has a 3-1 record.
Sports columnist Benjamin Hochman quotes running back Keith Ford:
“The love and support from St. Louis is unbelievable. It feeds us. Drives us.”
Hochman writes: "St. Louis fans don’t know where this is going, don’t know where or how this will end — Is it a fad? Is it a phase? Is it formidable? — but right now, it’s really fun. Being a BattleHawks fan is replenishing, a way for St. Louisans to unite and bond over something positive and happy (and there’s beer!)."
Meanwhile, as the Cardinals continue exhibition spring training games, they won 6-3 over the Nationals. Derrick Goold explains why Dylan Carlson (who walked, singled and scored, and doubled and scored during the game) is the center of attention for the Cardinals.
BattleHawks battle to 23-16 win over visiting Seattle
The St. Louis BattleHawks raced to a halftime lead, were challenged in the second half by Seattle back-up quarterback B.J Daniels and then finished strong in a 23-16 XFL win Saturday before another enthusiastic crowd of 27,527 at The Dome at America’s Center.
The BattleHawks improved to 3-1 while Seattle fell to 1-3.
The BattleHawks took control with a nine-play, 96-yard drive that featured the passing and running of quarterback Jordan Ta’amu. Early in the drive, Ta’amu had a key 14-yard run on a first-and-15 play. Later, on back-to-back 27-yard pass plays, he hooked up with Carlton Agudosi and De’Mornay Pierson-El, with the second resulting in a touchdown with 6:37 to play in the first quarter.
On the try for two, Ta’amu found Mizzou product Marcus Lucas open at the back of the end zone to put the home team on top 8-0.
After forcing a punt, the BattleHawks added to their lead with just seven seconds to play in the opening quarter, getting a 48-yard field goal from Taylor Russolino. St. Louis was up 11-0 after a quarter.
Visiting Seattle got on the scoreboard early in the second quarter as Ernesto Lacayo booted a 41-yard field goal to make it 11-3 with 13:38 to play before halftime.
The BattleHawks added to their lead just before halftime, going on a long drive aided by a roughing-the-kicker call against the Dragons’ Marcell Frazier, the Mizzou product, on a punt by the BattleHawks’ Marquette King.
Following the illegal hit, the BattleHawks capped the drive with 13-yard option run to the right from Keith Ford, who bobbled the ball momentarily before gathering it in for the score with 1:54 to play before halftime.
On the try for two, a reverse by Pierson-El broke wide open but instead of racing untouched to the end zone, Pierson-El threw the ball toward Lucas, but the pass fell incomplete.
The BattleHawks took a 17-3 to the halftime break.
With Daniels at QB, the Dragons battled their way back into the game after halftime. The ex-Seattle Seahawk threw long passes to Austin Proehl, son of St. Louis Ram Ricky Proehl, and Ben Johnson to set up a 1-yard TD run from Kenneth Farrow to make it 17-9. Daniels followed with a one-point run to cut the lead to 17-10 with 8 minutes to play in the third quarter.
After a 38-yard field goal from Russolino late in the third quarter pushed the lead to 20-10, the visitors responded again. Not long after a 54-yard pass from Daniels to Alonza Moore, the Dragons cut the lead to 20-16 when Daniels fired a 10-yard scoring strike to Evan Rodriguez with 13:14 to play.
On a conversion try for three from the 10-yard line, Daniels scrambled and fired to the front corner of the end zone, but the pass fell incomplete.
The BattleHawks added to their lead with a 25-yard field goal from Russolino with 8:10 to play and got a later interception from Will Hill to all finish off the 23-16 victory.
The BattleHawks will play their next two on the road, Sunday, March 8 at the DC Defenders and Saturday, March 14 at the Tampa Bay Vipers.
The team returns to The Dome at America’s Center on Saturday, March 21, for a 4 p.m. game against the Los Angeles Wildcats.
