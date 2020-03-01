BattleHawks, Blues, Cardinals all win on Saturday
The Blues and BattleHawks continued their winning ways on Saturday.

The St. Louis Blues, in a dramatic game, won in a 4-3 shootout victory before a sellout crowd at Enterprise Center.

The win pushes the Blues' streak to seven, despite their allowing the Dallas Stars to come back from a 3-1 lead.

The Blues have now won seven or more in a row three times this season. That’s a franchise record.

Earlier in the day, across downtown, the BattleHawks won over Seattle before 27,527 fans at the Dome at America's Center. The team is undefeated at home (granted, they've only played two games at the dome), and has a 3-1 record. 

Sports columnist Benjamin Hochman quotes running back Keith Ford: 

“The love and support from St. Louis is unbelievable. It feeds us. Drives us.”

Hochman writes: "St. Louis fans don’t know where this is going, don’t know where or how this will end — Is it a fad? Is it a phase? Is it formidable? — but right now, it’s really fun. Being a BattleHawks fan is replenishing, a way for St. Louisans to unite and bond over something positive and happy (and there’s beer!)." 

Meanwhile, as the Cardinals continue exhibition spring training games, they won 6-3 over the Nationals. Derrick Goold explains why Dylan Carlson (who walked, singled and scored, and doubled and scored during the game) is the center of attention for the Cardinals.

Sports