A black bear found his way inside a Montana home and after getting trapped inside, did a little damage and then took a nap.
The bear got into a home in Missoula County on Friday morning, then somehow got locked in, said Jamie Jonkel, a wildlife management specialist with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
"The door had been ajar," jonkel said. "It wasn't a full-fledged break in."
A Facebook post from the Sheriff’s Office said the bear “began ripping the room apart,” once it realized it couldn’t get out. The bear eventually gave up trying to force his way out and climbed onto the top shelf of a closet to fall asleep.
The family heard the racket and called 911, and officers arrived and called Fish, Wildlife and Parks. They wound up tranquilizing and relocating the bear.
Jonkel characterized the bear as a “typical young male,” around three years old and about 70 pounds. He said the bear was relocated to the foothills of the Mission Mountains northeast of Missoula.
“He was just starting out on his own,” Jonkel said, adding there were reports of a bear eating dandelions and grass in yards recently in Butler Creek.