Ben & Jerry's creates Colin Kaepernick-inspired ice cream flavor

Sidelined NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick is getting his own ice cream flavor courtesy of Ben & Jerry's.

The progressive ice cream brand on Thursday unveiled its new "Change the Whirled" vegan ice cream, which is made with caramel non-dairy sunflower butter and fudge chips with graham crackers and chocolate cookies swirled in. The company said it created the flavor to celebrate "Kaepernick's courageous work to confront systemic oppression and to stop police violence against Black and Brown people."

Kaepernick is the former San Francisco 49ers signal caller who made headlines in August 2016 when he refused to stand during the pre-game playing of the National Anthem. At first he sat during the song, and at later games he kneeled. He said his goal was to call attention to police brutality and racism following the high-profile shooting deaths of multiple Black men earlier that summer.