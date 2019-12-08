Sports columnist Ben Frederickson writes: ALS had underestimated Aaron Borchelt.
When I think of the tireless servant the St. Louis sports community lost Tuesday, I will think of May 20, 2019.
In terms of giving back, Aaron wore more hats than a baseball team after rosters expanded. That evening’s event, the sixth annual Jason Motte Foundation Cornhole Challenge, was a big one on his crammed calendar. He ran this show, taking care of everything from the detailed notes he handed the inexperienced charity auctioneer (me), to the selection of songs on the playlist that pumped through the Anheuser-Busch Biergarten.
Nothing could have stopped Aaron from doing his thing that night, and Aaron did nothing without his signature precision.
We didn’t know it that night, but Aaron had fewer than 200 days left. The evening helped raise an event-record $213,000 to fight cancer. That’s how I will remember Aaron, worrying about others while others worried about him.