Berlin police use water cannons on protest over restrictions

The measures are expected to pass both the lower and then upper house of parliament and be quickly signed by Germany's president.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas reacted sharply to the accusation from some protesters that the measures were akin to the 1933 "Enabling Act," which allowed the Nazis to enact laws without parliamentary approval.

"Everyone, naturally, has the right to criticize the measures, our democracy thrives through the exchange of different opinions," he wrote on Twitter. "But whoever relativizes or trivializes the Holocaust has learned nothing from our history."

A demonstration earlier this month in the eastern city of Leipzig ended in chaos when thousands of protesters defied police orders to wear masks and, later, to disperse. Some participants attacked police officers and journalists.

Local authorities were criticized for acting too slowly and not forcefully enough to break up the crowd in Leipzig, allowing the situation to get out of control.

Berlin police said they had given out multiple citations already Wednesday for violating mask-wearing regulations, but that their appeals for people to wear protective gear and to keep their distance from one another were largely being ignored.