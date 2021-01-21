Bernie Sanders — and his mittens — win social media

Bernie Sanders' no-nonsense style caught America's eye when he attended the inauguration.
Sanders' mittens, as well as his seemingly unimpressed stance at one point, quickly became a meme.
i need this picture to become the new "i would prefer not to" stand in pic.twitter.com/IsUATStFz8— rachel syme (@rachsyme) January 20, 2021
January 21, 2021
Make no mistake, this is how Bernie would’ve shown up to his own inauguration as well. pic.twitter.com/IODzoGL1gJ— Feed Me Bridgers™ (@TimDuffy) January 20, 2021
Some of my favorite Bernie Sanders sightings today: pic.twitter.com/Pxta5BO7Uu— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) January 21, 2021
— Douglas Perry, Tribune News Service; and Beth O'Malley