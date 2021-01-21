 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bernie Sanders — and his mittens — win social media
0 comments

Bernie Sanders — and his mittens — win social media

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Inauguration fashion: Purple, pearls, American designers

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders arrives for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the U.S. Capitol for President-elect Joe Biden in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021. (Saul Loeb/Pool Photo via AP)

 Saul Loeb

Bernie Sanders' no-nonsense style caught America's eye when he attended the inauguration.

Sanders' mittens, as well as his seemingly unimpressed stance at one point, quickly became a meme.

— Douglas Perry, Tribune News Service; and Beth O'Malley

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports