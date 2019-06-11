After months of jabbing each other from afar, President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden will overlap Tuesday in Iowa, a state that's critical to their political futures.
For Biden, a convincing win in next year's caucuses would cement him as the Democratic front-runner and reinforce his chief argument that he is the party's best-positioned candidate to beat Trump. The Republican president, meanwhile, is seeking to shore up his Iowa support as part of a broader effort to ensure the Midwestern states he snagged in 2016 remain in his column next year.
The battle for the Democratic nomination is early and fluid, and Biden has plenty of work ahead to hold his lead among Democrats in Iowa and nationally. But the two men's convergence in a state that has swung between Democrats and Republicans over the past two decades could offer a glimpse into what a Trump-Biden matchup would look like if the former vice president prevails in his quest for the nomination.
"Both of them being around is a nice contrast for voters so that they can hear two different sides," said Steve Drahozal, chairman of the Dubuque County Democratic Party.
Trump and Biden have been circling each other for months .
Biden plans to use the opportunity, one that fits his campaign's singular focus on Trump, to criticize the president's economic policy as hurting those very voters who helped elect him.
"He thinks he's being tough. Well, it's easy to be tough when someone else is feeling the pain," Biden says, in remarks prepared for delivery Tuesday in blue collar Ottumwa, the seat of Wapello County.
Trump was the first Republican to carry the economically struggling county in southeast Iowa since Dwight Eisenhower.
"How many sleepless nights do you think Trump has had over what he's doing to America's farmers?" Biden asks, according to his prepared remarks. "Zero."
Trump, despite the private counsel of his advisers, has thrown a steady stream of public insults at Biden. Since March, Trump has mocked or criticized Biden on Twitter nearly 40 times.
In one of his most brazen attacks, during a recent state visit to Japan , Trump echoed North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's description of Biden as "low-IQ."
Biden, in turn, has hit at Trump. At a recent Houston fundraiser, Biden vowed not to "get down in the mud wrestling with this fella," only to say later at the same event, "We all know this guy doesn't know anything."