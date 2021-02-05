Biden officials considering action on student debt relief

The Biden administration is reviewing whether it can take steps to provide student debt relief through executive action, even as it continues to call on Congress to pass legislation to help borrowers and their families.
A tweet by White House press secretary Jen Psaki appeared to go further than her comments at a briefing earlier Thursday, when she said President Joe Biden was looking to Congress to act next on student loan relief. Biden has said he supports up to $10,000 in student loan forgiveness per borrower.
The President continues to support the cancelling of student debt to bring relief to students and families. Our team is reviewing whether there are any steps he can take through executive action and he would welcome the opportunity to sign a bill sent to him by Congress.— Jen Psaki (@PressSec) February 4, 2021
“The President continues to support the cancelling of student debt to bring relief to students and families,” Psaki tweeted. “Our team is reviewing whether there are any steps he can take through executive action and he would welcome the opportunity to sign a bill sent to him by Congress.”
That came hours after a group of Democrats urged Biden to use executive action to forgive $50,000 in federal student debt for all borrowers. The group, which included Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, said that would boost the economy and help close the nation’s racial wealth gap.
Biden previously had said he supports erasing up to $10,000 in student debt through legislation, but he had not shown interest in pursuing executive action. At a briefing before she issued her statement on Twitter, Psaki seemed to dismiss the idea of using presidential powers to erase debt, saying Biden had already paused student loan payments during the pandemic.
“He would look to Congress to take the next steps,” she said.
In an effort to provide relief soon after the pandemic hit last year, the Trump administration paused federal student loan payments and set interest rates at zero percent. Upon taking office, Biden extended the moratorium through at least Sept. 30.
Some Democrats say that isn’t enough, and Schumer said he recently met with Biden to make the case for wider relief.
Forgiving $50,000 in student debt would cost an estimated $650 billion, Warren said. She argues it would be a “big positive” for the economy by allowing more Americans to buy homes and start businesses.
Republicans have pledged to fight any attempt at blanket debt cancellation, saying it unfairly moves the burden from borrowers to taxpayers.
In a Wednesday hearing with Biden’s nominee for education secretary, Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., urged the White House to reject calls for mass forgiveness and instead pursue legislation to simplify loan repayment options. — Associated Press