Biden says 'democracy must always be defended' after Trump's acquittal in second impeachment trial

President Joe Biden weighed in late Saturday night on former President Donald Trump's acquittal in his second impeachment trial, saying that democracy is "fragile" and "must always be defended."

"This sad chapter in our history has reminded us that democracy is fragile. That it must always be defended. That we must be ever vigilant. That violence and extremism has no place in America. And that each of us has a duty and responsibility as Americans, and especially as leaders, to defend the truth and to defeat the lies," Biden said in a statement.

The Senate acquitted Trump in his second impeachment trial Saturday, voting that the former President was not guilty of inciting the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol.

The final vote — 57 guilty to 43 not guilty — was 10 votes short of the 67 guilty votes needed to convict, with seven Republicans finding him guilty.

"The Senate vote followed the bipartisan vote to impeach him by the House of Representatives," Biden said. "While the final vote did not lead to a conviction, the substance of the charge is not in dispute. Even those opposed to the conviction, like Senate Minority Leader McConnell, believe Donald Trump was guilty of a 'disgraceful dereliction of duty' and 'practically and morally responsible for provoking' the violence unleashed on the Capitol."