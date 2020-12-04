Biden says he'll ask all Americans to wear masks for 100 days

WASHINGTON — President-elect Joe Biden said he would ask all Americans to wear a mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus for the first 100 days of his administration as well as issue a "standing order" requiring face coverings in federal buildings and interstate transportation.

In an interview with CNN on Thursday, Biden also said that he had spoken to Dr. Anthony Fauci and asked him to stay on as the government's top infectious disease expert.

Fauci is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, a role he's held since the Reagan administration. But Biden suggested that Fauci would have an even bigger voice in his administration, advising the president directly.

"I asked him to stay on the exact same role he's had for the past several presidents, and I asked him to be a chief medical adviser for me as well, and be part of the COVID team," Biden said. He pointed out that his incoming chief of staff, Ron Klain, had worked closely with Fauci during the Ebola crisis beginning in 2014.

Biden said he would order mask use "where the federal government has authority." And he said he would call for all Americans to wear masks for the first 100 days of his presidency.