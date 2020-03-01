Biden takes South Carolina, candidates look to Super Tuesday

Former Vice President Joe Biden's blowout South Carolina win reshaped the Democratic presidential campaign and positions him as the surging moderate alternative to Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders in a 48-hour sprint to Super Tuesday.
The win cements the core ideological struggle at the center of this year's Democratic primary. After four contests, Sanders is rising on a coalition of young, liberal voters, energized by rising support among Hispanics. Biden now vaults to the top of a more racially diverse, older and moderate wing of the party.
"For all those of you who have been knocked down, counted out, left behind — this is your campaign," Biden declared.
"You can't win them all," Sanders said, of the South Carolina result, after heading to Virginia, a Super Tuesday state.
On Super Tuesday, Sanders will be favored in some of the biggest prizes, in populist states like California and Texas, and is tipped to perform well in liberal Massachusetts and Minnesota — home to candidates Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar, respectively.
Biden will hope to vault from a win in South Carolina into other states where black voters play a key role, including North Carolina, Tennessee, Alabama and Arkansas.
Sanders still looks favored to emerge from Super Tuesday with a significant lead in delegates, which could be difficult to overhaul even if Biden can unite moderates, given the Democratic system of proportionally awarding delegates.
The former vice president will hope to establish himself as the only possible alternative to Sanders. And he will hope that his big win in South Carolina sends a signal to moderate voters that he — and not former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who has dropped half a billion dollars on the race and faces his first voters on Tuesday — is the only viable alternative to Sanders.
The issue for Democratic leaders is that, to beat Trump, both wings of the divided party must unite and there is little sign that any candidate can appeal to both sides at the same time.
Intense pressure will now mount on other centrists like Klobuchar and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg to wrap their campaigns to avoid siphoning delegates away from Biden in a way that bolsters Sanders.
Tom Steyer has already dropped out of the race after spending millions just in South Carolina. — CNN