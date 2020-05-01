Biden VP audition begins as he denies assault claim

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wore a T-shirt on television emblazoned with the words "that woman from Michigan," a cheeky reference to President Donald Trump's dismissal of her. Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar joined her onetime nemesis, Pete Buttigieg, for a friendly virtual chat on a late-night show. And Stacey Abrams speaks of her political ambition to almost anyone who will listen.
The audition to become the next vice president has begun.
And while the coronavirus has upended virtually every aspect of American life, there's one constant: The veepstakes competition that unfolds every four years is one of the most unpredictable, often awkward, rituals of politics. That's especially true this time as the pandemic has overtaken the presidential campaign, forcing those thought to be in the running for the No. 2 spot to be even more creative in getting noticed.
Presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden began the process of selecting a running mate in earnest on Thursday by announcing a committee to vet potential candidates. The panel's work will likely last through July, he said, meaning months in which some candidates will appear up one day only to fade and potentially be replaced with someone who isn't on anyone's radar the next.
Scott Reed, who managed Bob Dole's 1996 presidential campaign, said the search for a running mate often takes twists and turns because it's one of the few things a nominee can control after a primary spent largely reacting to surrounding political forces. He said reverberations from the choice can last for years.
"This is the first time in the campaign that the candidate is back in charge of something," he said. "Everyone's watching. Everyone in the party, world leaders, business leaders and congressional leaders, because, in a way, it lays out the nominee's decision-making process, and it answers the question, Does he have one or not?"
Biden has limited some of the mystery by promising to pick a woman, a potentially important move as he faces scrutiny after a former Senate staffer alleged he sexually assaulted her in the 1990s. Biden's campaign has denied the accusation.
But on Friday, he denied a former Senate staffer's allegation of sexual assault on Friday, saying the accusation is “not true.”
"This never happened,” Biden said in a statement.
It's Biden’s first public comment on an accusation of sexual assault by his former Senate staffer, Tara Reade. He is to appear on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” to discuss the allegation for the first time on television.
His campaign issued a statement in early April denying the allegation, and a number of former Biden staffers have defended their boss in interviews.
Biden himself had not weighed in on the accusation previously, even as it's taken on fresh attention this week after two of Reade’s associates said she previously told them about elements of her allegations.
On the VP front, those thought to be under consideration for the vice presidency typically go to great lengths to avoid talking about it — much less audition for it. But that tradition is fading away this year.
Abrams, the former Democratic Georgia governor candidate, has been vocal about wanting the job, framing her lack of subtlety as the type of honesty her parents instilled in her growing up. Whitmer insists she won't be intimidated by Trump, and Klobuchar has positioned herself as a friendly Midwesterner who can overcome old rivalries.
Others, including Sens. Kamala Harris of California and Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, have said they'd accept the vice presidency if Biden offered it.
Final selections can hinge on gut feelings or political calculation. They sometimes are built on personal relationships. Often it's about arrangements of simple accommodation.
