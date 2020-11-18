Biden's DIY transition proceeds with no help from president

"He isn't getting the briefings that the president-elect should be getting, but that's not going to stop him from doing everything he can to prepare and execute during this transition period," said Biden transition spokesman T.J. Ducklo.

Trump's decision to block the transfer of power has forced Biden to navigate the life-and-death business of vaccine distribution with limited information.

Biden's team plans to meet with private pharmaceutical companies on its own in the coming days to learn more about the status of their vaccine production. While neither of the two most promising vaccines has yet earned U.S. government approval, they would almost certainly be distributed under Biden's watch if and when they are formally deemed safe.

Currently under the Trump administration, the Department of Health and Human Services and the Pentagon are working in conjunction with states on a vaccine distribution plan. But the Biden transition team and Democrats in Congress also have ideas. There could be conflicting expectations for state leaders and health care systems, which will be closest to the actual work of putting shots into the arms of Americans.

Biden warned on Monday that "more people may die" if Trump continues to block his access to vaccine distribution plans and pandemic data.