Biden's proposed pandemic and economic crisis plan includes $1,400 stimulus checks

But Biden argued that spending now would put the economy on a sounder foundation for renewed growth.

“I know what I just described does not come cheaply,” he said. “But failure to do so will cost us dearly.”

A senior Biden official said the president-elect and his aides hoped that his speech would begin to build public support for the plan.

“The strategy is to make the case clearly to the American people about the immediacy of the need, and to work to try to build on the spirit of bipartisanship that helped to bring together action in December,” the official said, referring to the relief approved last month. “But that was just a down payment. And so we’re going to need to work to do more.”

Reflecting Biden’s view of the plan as just a first installment, officials referred to it as a “rescue” package designed to address the most urgent needs, to be followed next month by a “recovery” plan that will address his more ambitious goals beyond getting back to “normal.”

Biden said he would lay out that next stage, which is expected to include his infrastructure plan and measures to combat climate change, during a speech to a joint session of Congress next month.

The plan drew quick support from top Democrats.