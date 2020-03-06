Bill Clinton feels 'terrible' that affair defined Lewinsky's life

Bill Clinton reflects emotionally in a new documentary about his 1990s affair with Monica Lewinsky, saying that he feels "terrible" the affair has defined the former White House intern's life and seeks to explain the sexual relationship as something that he "did to manage my anxieties for years."
Clinton, asked why he entered into the relationship, says it was one of many things he did to cope with the "pressure," "disappointments" and "fears" of life.
The former President makes the comments in "Hillary," a new four-hour documentary that traces the former first lady and 2016 Democratic nominee's life and career. In the film, Hillary Clinton also describes how "devastated" she was during that time in her life, but defends her decision to stay with her husband.
"We all bring our baggage to life and sometimes we do things we shouldn't do," a visibly emotional Bill Clinton says. "It was awful what I did."
Clinton, as president, had a sexual relationship with Lewinsky, who was a 22-year-old White House intern at the time. The relationship, and Clinton lying about it during a deposition, led to his impeachment. Clinton was subsequently acquitted by the Senate.
In recent years, Lewinsky began to publicly speak out about her relationship with the President, especially how her view of it changed during the #MeToo movement and how she struggled for years to fight her life being defined by the affair.
The four-part documentary devotes an entire episode to the investigations during the Clinton presidency and Hillary Clinton's decision to stay with her husband during the Lewinsky scandal, something she has previously described as the toughest decision she has ever had to make.
Both Hillary and Bill Clinton -- who are interviewed for this portion separately -- describe their memories from that time, including when the President informed the first lady about the affair and how she told him that he needed to inform their daughter himself.
"I said, 'If this is going to be public, you have got to go tell Chelsea,'" Hillary Clinton says, adding that she personally felt "devastated and so personally hurt."
"So, I did that, which was awful," a visibly emotional Bill Clinton says, "What I did was wrong. I just hated to hurt her."