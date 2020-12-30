Bill legalizing abortion passed in pope's native Argentina

Argentina’s feminist movement has been demanding legal abortion for more than 30 years and activists say the bill's approval could mark a watershed in Latin America, where the Roman Catholic Church's influence has long dominated.

“Our country is a country of many contradictions,” said Ester Albarello, a psychiatrist with a network of health professionals that supports the bill, who was among the demonstrators outside the congressional building. “It is the only one in the world that brought members of its genocidal military dictatorship to justice with all the guarantees. But we still don’t have legal abortion. Why? Because the church is together with the state.”

Also outside the legislature, a group that calls its members “defenders of the two lives” set up an altar with a crucifix under a blue tent.

Opponents of the bill, separated by a barrier from its backers, watched glumly as the vote unfolded.

“These politicians aren’t representing the majority,” said opponent Luciana Prat, an Argentine flag covering her shoulders. “In all the polls, people are against this.”

Supporters said the bill seeks to eradicate the clandestine abortions that have caused more than 3,000 deaths in the country since 1983, according to figures from authorities.