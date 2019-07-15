New York City and Con Edison officials are befuddled over what caused Saturday night’s blackout on Manhattan’s west side, which left hundreds of thousands without electricity and subway service.
Mayor de Blasio told reporters Sunday the outage was not caused by a cyber attack or an act of terrorism, and Con Ed officials will have to go through reams of data to determine a root cause. High electricity demand and the old age of the city’s electrical grid were also not to blame, officials said.
Con Ed president Tim Cawley said a major electrical transmission substation on W. 49th St. stopped producing power — he did not know why.
The mayor said he’ll work with Con Ed to complete its analysis of the blackout’s cause, and that he will provide the public with any major updates as new information surfaces.
The power outage stranded subway passengers, shut out the lights in Times Square, and stopped or canceled multiple events on the west side of Manhattan, with fans evacuating a Jennifer Lopez concert at Madison Square Garden. On Broadway, the blackout occurred about an hour before many of the shows were set to begin, eventually leading to the cancellation of 26 of the 30 shows scheduled to run Saturday evening.
Performers from multiple Broadway shows gave impromptu renditions to crowds along the streets outside the theaters.
I guess this is what they call a New York moment. After being trapped on the F for an hour because of the power outage I emerged to see dark restaurants & traffic lights, civilians directing traffic, & an evacuated Carnegie Hall concert happening in the street. #nyc #Blackout pic.twitter.com/3p9UWtRrel— Briallen Hopper (@briallenhopper) July 14, 2019