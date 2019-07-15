Subscribe for 99¢
No lights, big city: Power outage KOs Broadway, Times Square

The Upper West Side of the Manhattan borough of New York is dark after a transformer fire caused a power outage and left businesses without electricity, elevators stuck and subway cars stalled. (Alan Reeves via AP)

New York City and Con Edison officials are befuddled over what caused Saturday night’s blackout on Manhattan’s west side, which left hundreds of thousands without electricity and subway service.

Mayor de Blasio told reporters Sunday the outage was not caused by a cyber attack or an act of terrorism, and Con Ed officials will have to go through reams of data to determine a root cause. High electricity demand and the old age of the city’s electrical grid were also not to blame, officials said.

Screens in Times Square are black during a widespread power outage, Saturday, July 13, 2019, in New York. Authorities say a transformer fire caused a power outage in Manhattan and left businesses without electricity, elevators stuck and subway cars stalled. (AP Photo/Michael Owens)

Con Ed president Tim Cawley said a major electrical transmission substation on W. 49th St. stopped producing power — he did not know why.

The mayor said he’ll work with Con Ed to complete its analysis of the blackout’s cause, and that he will provide the public with any major updates as new information surfaces.

People gather in midtown Manhattan during a widespread power outage, Saturday, July 13, 2019, in New York. Authorities were scrambling to restore electricity to Manhattan following a power outage that knocked out Times Square's towering electronic screens, darkened marquees in the theater district and left businesses without electricity, elevators stuck and subway cars stalled. (AP Photo/Michael Owens)

The power outage stranded subway passengers, shut out the lights in Times Square, and stopped or canceled multiple events on the west side of Manhattan, with fans evacuating a Jennifer Lopez concert at Madison Square Garden. On Broadway, the blackout occurred about an hour before many of the shows were set to begin, eventually leading to the cancellation of 26 of the 30 shows scheduled to run Saturday evening.

Performers from multiple Broadway shows gave impromptu renditions to crowds along the streets outside the theaters.