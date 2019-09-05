Prime Minister Boris Johnson accused Britain's main opposition leader on Thursday of trying to dodge an election, after rebellious lawmakers rejected the U.K. leader's call to trigger a snap poll and moved to block his plan to leave the European Union next month without a divorce deal.
Johnson remained determined to secure an election as the only way out of Britain's years-long Brexit impasse. His office said he would argue in a speech later that politicians must "go back to the people and give them the opportunity to decide what they want."
Johnson called Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn's refusal to endorse an election a "cowardly insult to democracy."
Johnson's determination to lead Britain out of the EU on Oct. 31 come hell or high water is facing strong opposition from lawmakers, including members of his own Conservative Party who oppose to a no-deal Brexit.
On Thursday, the prime minister's brother, Jo Johnson, quit the government, saying he could no longer endure the conflict "between family loyalty and the national interest."
Jo Johnson has served as an education minister in his older brother's government, despite his opposition to leaving the EU without a divorce deal. He said Thursday that he would step down from Parliament, the latest in a string of resignations by Conservative moderates opposed to the government's hard-Brexit stance.
Boris Johnson became prime minister in July by promising to complete Brexit and break the impasse that has paralyzed the country's politics since voters decided in June 2016 to leave the bloc, and which brought down his predecessor, Theresa May.
But after just six weeks in office, his plans to lead the U.K. out of the EU are in crisis. He is caught between the EU, which refuses to renegotiate the deal it struck with May, and a majority of British lawmakers opposed to leaving without an agreement. Most economists say a no-deal Brexit would cause severe economic disruption and plunge the U.K. into recession.
Johnson's solution — though a risky one — is to seek an election that could shake up Parliament and produce a less troublesome crop of lawmakers.
On Wednesday, the prime minister asked Parliament to back an Oct. 15 election, after lawmakers moved to block his plan to leave the EU on Oct. 31, even if there is no withdrawal agreement to pave the way.
But Parliament turned down his motion. Johnson needed the support of two-thirds of the 650 lawmakers in the House of Commons to trigger an election — a total of 434 — but got just 298, with 56 voting no and the rest abstaining.
British prime ministers used to be able to call elections at will, but under 2011 legislation fixing elections at five-rear intervals, they now need the support of lawmakers to hold an early poll.
Corbyn said Labour, the biggest opposition party, would only vote for an early election if the prospect of a no-deal Brexit was taken off the table.