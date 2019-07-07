Subscribe for 99¢

Craig Berube's day with the Stanley Cup included a visit to his hometown, a village where 82 people live. 

Calahoo, outside of Edmonton, Canada, is near the Alexander Reserve where the Cree live. Berube's paternal grandmother is a member of the First Nations group. 

When asked what his hometown meant to him, Berube said: “Everything. This is my life. Everybody I grew up with lives here. My family’s here still. They did everything for me as a kid in getting me to where I am today. The hockey, the ball. We have people that are so involved and do so much for the community that way, and it’s still going on today. Great little town. Great sports town.”

Blues beat writer Jim Thomas and photographer Robert Cohen, joined Berube for the trip