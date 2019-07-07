Craig Berube's day with the Stanley Cup included a visit to his hometown, a village where 82 people live.
Calahoo, outside of Edmonton, Canada, is near the Alexander Reserve where the Cree live. Berube's paternal grandmother is a member of the First Nations group.
When asked what his hometown meant to him, Berube said: “Everything. This is my life. Everybody I grew up with lives here. My family’s here still. They did everything for me as a kid in getting me to where I am today. The hockey, the ball. We have people that are so involved and do so much for the community that way, and it’s still going on today. Great little town. Great sports town.”
The road to Calahoo welcomes the Stanley Cup
The Stanley Cup glows in the light from a bonfire as the night comes to an end for St. Louis Blues head coach Craig Berube's day with it on his family's farm in Calahoo, Alberta on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
The road to Calahoo welcomes the Stanley Cup
St. Louis Blues head coach Craig Berube carries the Stanley Cup beside his cousin Ward Flaherty on his family farm in Calahoo, Alberta on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. The men grew up together playing street hockey in the town of 82 inhabitants. "I remember dreaming about the Stanley Cup," said Flaherty. "To see it happen to your friend is just...wow." Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
The road to Calahoo welcomes the Stanley Cup
Calahoo/Riviere Qui Barre minor hockey players play cards as they wait to help welcome the Stanley Cup to the Calahoo ice hockey rink on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. The tiny town of 82 residents swelled to an estimated 3000 people who came to get their picture with the prize. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
The road to Calahoo welcomes the Stanley Cup
A crowd wraps around the outside of the Calahoo ice hockey rink, anticipating the arrival of the Stanley Cup on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. The tiny town of 82 residents swelled to an estimated 3000 people who came to get their picture with the prize brought to his Canadian hometown by St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
The road to Calahoo welcomes the Stanley Cup
Calahoo/Riviere Qui Barre minor hockey players watch from above as people stream into the Calahoo ice hockey rink to welcome the Stanley Cup on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. The tiny town of 82 residents swelled to an estimated 3000 people who came to get their picture with the prize brought to his Canadian hometown by St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
The road to Calahoo welcomes the Stanley Cup
Calahoo/Riviere Qui Barre minor hockey players watch from above as people fill the Calahoo ice hockey rink to welcome the Stanley Cup on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. The tiny town of 82 residents swelled to an estimated 3000 people who came to get their picture with the prize brought to his Canadian hometown by St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
The road to Calahoo welcomes the Stanley Cup
St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube hoists the Stanley Cup as it arrives in the Calahoo ice hockey rink lined by Calahoo/Riviere Qui Barre minor hockey players on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. The tiny town of 82 residents swelled to an estimated 3000 people who came to get their picture with the prize. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
The road to Calahoo welcomes the Stanley Cup
Brody Boulerice, 9, made his own sign for a picture of his family with St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube and the Stanley Cup at the Calahoo ice hockey rink on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
The road to Calahoo welcomes the Stanley Cup
Randy Karakonti joins others gathered to see the Stanley Cup at the Calahoo ice hockey rink on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Karakonti, of the nearby Alexander First Nation reserve, was a fastball umpire when Craig Berube played as a child. "He was a heck of a pitcher," he said. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
The road to Calahoo welcomes the Stanley Cup
Danica Hallman, 9 months, is lifted into the Stanley Cup by her mother Darla Hallman under the gaze of St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube as almost 3000 people gathered to get their picture with the Cup on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. "All of my other girls have been in the Cup, so this was my last chance," said Hallman whose two other daughters were photographed in the Edmonton area during Stanley Cup visits of 2012 and 2014. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
The road to Calahoo welcomes the Stanley Cup
Some of the 82 residents of Calahoo welcome the Stanley Cup as it rolls by on Main Street in a pickup truck carrying St. Louis Blues head coach Craig Berube and his family and friends on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. The tiny town in Alberta, northwest of Edmonton, grew to an estimated 3000 people who came to get their picture taken with the prize. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
The road to Calahoo welcomes the Stanley Cup
Officers from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police photograph the Stanley Cup as it prepared to leave the Calahoo ice hockey rink on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. The tiny town of 82 residents swelled to an estimated 3000 people who came to get their picture with the prize brought to his Canadian hometown by St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
The road to Calahoo welcomes the Stanley Cup
Stan Arcand Jr. of the Alexander First Nation reserve honors St. Louis Blues head coach Craig Berube and the Stanley Cup with a song to open a family celebration on the Berube farm in Calahoo, Alberta on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. "It's a song I composed and have only sang about four times," said Arcand. "I had to honor this accomplishment." At left is elder Narcisse
Paul, who coached Berube in peewee leagues in the late 1970s. Beside Paul is Chief Kurt Burnstick of the Alexander First Nation. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
The road to Calahoo welcomes the Stanley Cup
Chief Kurt Burnstick of the Alexander First Nation reserve talks with Roger Berube, father of St. Louis Blues head coach Craig Berube, during a welcome celebration for the Stanley Cup on the family farm in Calahoo, Alberta on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Burnstick and Craig Berube played hockey together when they were 11-years-old. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
The road to Calahoo welcomes the Stanley Cup
Chief Kurt Burnstick of the Alexander First Nation reserve attends a welcome for St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube and the prized Stanley Cup on the family farm in Calahoo, Alberta on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Burnstick and Craig Berube played hockey together when they were 11-years-old. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
The road to Calahoo welcomes the Stanley Cup
A small handmade on Main Street in Calahoo serves as the only indicator that one their own had won a Stanley Cup on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. The tiny town of 82 residents swelled to an estimated 3000 people who came to get their picture with the prize brought to his Canadian hometown by St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
The road to Calahoo welcomes the Stanley Cup
Some of the 82 residents of Calahoo welcome the Stanley Cup as it rolls by on Main Street with St. Louis Blues head coach Craig Berube and his family and friends on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. The tiny town in Alberta, northwest of Edmonton, grew to an estimated 3000 people who came to get their picture taken with the prize at the town's ice hockey rink. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
The road to Calahoo welcomes the Stanley Cup
Allowed to touch it, drink from it, even kiss it, the one thing not allowed to do with the Stanley Cup was to lift it. The extended family of Craig Berube gathered at his Calahoo farm for a celebration on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. The tiny Alberta hamlet has 82 residents. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
The road to Calahoo welcomes the Stanley Cup
Calahoo firefighters join many of its 82 residents as they finish escorting the Stanley Cup and St. Louis Blues head coach Craig Berube on Main Street on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. The tiny town in Alberta, northwest of Edmonton, grew to an estimated 3000 people who came to get their picture taken with the prize. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
The road to Calahoo welcomes the Stanley Cup
Hoisting the Stanley Cup at a party held for friends and family at his Calahoo, Alberta farm, St. Louis Blues head coach Craig Berube brought it home to a town of 82 people located just west of Edmonton on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
The road to Calahoo welcomes the Stanley Cup
The youngest Berube, one-month-old Blair, is placed in the Stanley Cup by her father Garett Berube during a celebration on the family farm in Calahoo, Alberta on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
The road to Calahoo welcomes the Stanley Cup
St. Louis Blues head coach Craig Berube and his son Nash fill the Stanley Cup for some adult drinking during a celebration on his family farm in Calahoo on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Standing close by is Walt Neubrand, left, who is one of two keepers of the Cup from the Hockey Hall of Fame who travel with it to keep it safe. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
The road to Calahoo welcomes the Stanley Cup
Friends and family of St. Louis Blues head coach Craig Berube drink from the Stanley Cup during a celebration on his Calahoo family farm on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Earlier in the morning the tiny town in Alberta, northwest of Edmonton, grew to an estimated 3000 people for a public display at the town's ice hockey rink. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
The road to Calahoo welcomes the Stanley Cup
Rob Sernecky celebrates drinking from the Stanley Cup during a gathering for friends and family on Craig Berube's Calahoo family farm on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Earlier in the morning the tiny town in Alberta, northwest of Edmonton, grew to an estimated 3000 people for a public display at the town's ice hockey rink. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
The road to Calahoo welcomes the Stanley Cup
Tyler Letendre had this St. Louis Blues jersey custom made to signify the year of the victory and the coach's nickname. Craig Berube signed it at the town of Calahoo's celebration on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
The road to Calahoo welcomes the Stanley Cup
Friends and family of St. Louis Blues head coach Craig Berube drink from the Stanley Cup during a celebration on his Calahoo family farm on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Earlier in the morning the tiny town in Alberta, northwest of Edmonton, grew to an estimated 3000 people for a public display. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
The road to Calahoo welcomes the Stanley Cup
St. Louis Blues head coach Craig Berube carries the Stanley Cup past friends and family as he gets ready to take a family photo on his parents' farm in Calahoo, Alberta on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
The road to Calahoo welcomes the Stanley Cup
During a family celebration on the Berube farm in Calahoo, children were the first to drink from Craig Berube's Stanley Cup filled with orange juice on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
The road to Calahoo welcomes the Stanley Cup
St. Louis Blues head coach Craig Berube watches as whisky, water and a splash of soda is poured into the Stanley Cup during a celebration on the family farm in Calahoo on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. The tiny town in Alberta, northwest of Edmonton, swelled to almost 3000 people who earlier in the morning flocked to the town's ice hockey rink to welcome it. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
The road to Calahoo welcomes the Stanley Cup
April Callihoo, sister of St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube, drinks from the Stanley Cup during a celebration on his Calahoo family farm on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Earlier in the morning the tiny town in Alberta, northwest of Edmonton, grew to an estimated 3000 people for a public display at the town's ice hockey rink. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
The road to Calahoo welcomes the Stanley Cup
During a family celebration on the Berube farm in Calahoo, children were the first to drink from Craig Berube's Stanley Cup filled with orange juice on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Russ McAllister lifts his niece Franny, 2, for a taste. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
The road to Calahoo welcomes the Stanley Cup
Lorraine Berube, aunt of St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube, drinks from the Stanley Cup during a celebration on his Calahoo family farm on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Earlier in the morning the tiny town in Alberta, northwest of Edmonton, grew to an estimated 3000 people for a public display at the town's ice hockey rink. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
The road to Calahoo welcomes the Stanley Cup
The youngest Berube, one-month-old Blair, is placed in the Stanley Cup by her father Garett Berube during a celebration on the family farm in Calahoo, Alberta on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
The road to Calahoo welcomes the Stanley Cup
Bob Patrick, right, and Craig Berube share a laugh during a celebration on the Berube's Calahoo family farm on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. "I've known that coach since he was in diapers," said Patrick. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
The road to Calahoo welcomes the Stanley Cup
During a family celebration on the Berube farm in Calahoo, children were the first to drink from Craig Berube's Stanley Cup filled with orange juice on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Berube's son Nash takes his turn, while daughter Charlotte waits for a sip at center. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
The road to Calahoo welcomes the Stanley Cup
Roger Berube, 80, has his first drink in 15 years, poured from the Stanley Cup by his son St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube, during a party on the family farm in Calahoo on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
The road to Calahoo welcomes the Stanley Cup
Ward Flaherty takes a video of himself taking a sip of whiskey from the Stanley Cup, poured by his cousin and St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube, on Berube's family farm in Calahoo, Alberta on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. The men grew up together playing street hockey in the town of 82 inhabitants. "I remember dreaming about the Stanley Cup," said Flaherty. "To see it happen to your friend is just...wow." Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
The road to Calahoo welcomes the Stanley Cup
Kris Mattson of Vancouver places his 4-month-old daughter Rowyn Mattson into the Stanley Cup for a picture during a celebration on Craig Berube's family farm in Calahoo on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. "She hasn't waited as long as we have to touch the Cup," said her father. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
The road to Calahoo welcomes the Stanley Cup
Phil Pritchard dons white gloves to carry the Campbell Trophy as he heads for a Berube family photo on the Calahoo farm of Craig Berube's parents on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Pritchard, of the Hockey Hall of Fame, travels as one of two cup keepers who watch over the trophies while they tour. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
The road to Calahoo welcomes the Stanley Cup
St. Louis Blues head coach Craig Berube and his sister April Callihoo leave the farm house where they were raised, and where their parents still live, in Calahoo, Alberta on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. The family runs a meat market and a golf course on the property. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
The road to Calahoo welcomes the Stanley Cup
Friends and family of St. Louis Blues head coach Craig Berube gather as night falls, marking the end of their time with the Stanley Cup, during Berube's day with it on the family farm in Calahoo on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
The road to Calahoo welcomes the Stanley Cup
St. Louis Blues head coach Craig Berube drinks whiskey from the Stanley Cup, with help from first cousin Ken Berube, during a celebration on the family farm in Calahoo on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. The tiny town in Alberta, northwest of Edmonton, swelled to almost 3000 people who earlier in the morning flocked to the town's ice rink to welcome it. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
The road to Calahoo welcomes the Stanley Cup
All of the Berubes gather with the Stanley Cup and the Campbell Trophy for a family photo on the Calahoo farm on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. The tiny Alberta hamlet has 82 inhabitants. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
The road to Calahoo welcomes the Stanley Cup
As the night wore on and the liquor flowed, Rob Sernecky hugged the Stanley Cup during a celebration for friends and family on Craig Berube's Calahoo family farm on Tuesday, July 2, 2019. Earlier in the morning the tiny town in Alberta, northwest of Edmonton, grew to an estimated 3000 people for a public display at the town's ice hockey rink. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen
The road to Calahoo welcomes the Stanley Cup
A camper makes its way through Main Street in Calahoo on Monday, July 1, 2019. Barely anything beyond the talk of townsfolk indicated almost 3000 people would pack the street and ice hockey rink the next morning to welcome the Stanley Cup. Photo by Robert Cohen,
rcohen@post-dispatch.com.
Robert Cohen