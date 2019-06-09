Blues interim head coach Craig Berube takes questions from media after landing back in St. Louis on Friday, June 7, 2019 following their Game 5 victory in Boston on Thursday. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com
The sports fans of St. Louis have experienced a lifetime of heart racing and tugging, ache and break. But there is one emotion that is foreign, one that St. Louisans could finally feel on Sunday, thanks to a new Stanley in their lives, sports columnist Benjamin Hochman writes.
The St. Louis Blues have never won the Stanley Cup.