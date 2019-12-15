Subscribe for 99¢
Blues take on Blackhawks at Enterprise Center

St. Louis Blues players Alex Pietrangelo, Justin Faulk, Robert Thomas, Alexander Steen, and Tyler Bozak celebrate Faulk's go ahead goal as blues fans cheer during the third period of the Blues 4-3 win against the Chicago Blackhawks at home on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. Photo by Troy Stolt, tstolt@post-dispatch.com

The Blues fell behind at home Saturday night, 3-0 by the third period.

And then three players who have scored four goals all season scored four goals in the third period. The Blues won over the Blackhaws 4-3.

It was the first time the Blues have come back from three goals down in the third period to win in regulation.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

"This team went through so much last year, the ups and downs they had and obviously came out on top," forward Jacob de la Rose, who scored the game-tying goal, said. "There's a lot of confidence in this room and we know if we stick with it, we're going to get rewarded. Same thing today, we never stop pushing. We just kept pushing and it was an awesome win."

Read more from Tom Timmermann