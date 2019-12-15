St. Louis Blues players Alex Pietrangelo, Justin Faulk, Robert Thomas, Alexander Steen, and Tyler Bozak celebrate Faulk's go ahead goal as blues fans cheer during the third period of the Blues 4-3 win against the Chicago Blackhawks at home on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. Photo by Troy Stolt,


The Blues fell behind at home Saturday night, 3-0 by the third period.
And then three players who have scored four goals all season scored four goals in the third period. The Blues won over the Blackhaws 4-3.
It was the first time the Blues have come back from three goals down in the third period to win in regulation.
"This team went through so much last year, the ups and downs they had and obviously came out on top," forward Jacob de la Rose, who scored the game-tying goal, said. "There's a lot of confidence in this room and we know if we stick with it, we're going to get rewarded. Same thing today, we never stop pushing. We just kept pushing and it was an awesome win."
St. Louis Blues left wing Jacob de la Rose celebrates after scoring the game tying goal during the third period of the Blues 4-3 win against the Chicago Blackhawks at home on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.
St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk has a shot during the first period of the Blues game against the Chicago Blackhawks at home on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.
St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly skates the puck into the offensive zone during the first period of the Blues game against the Chicago Blackhawks at home on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.
St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou skates into the offensive zone during the first period of the Blues game against the Chicago Blackhawks at home on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.
St. Louis Blues center Robert Thomas has a shot during the first period of the Blues game against the Chicago Blackhawks at home on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.
St. Louis Blues center Oskar Sundqvist battles for the puck with Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Olli Maatta during the first period of the Blues game against the Chicago Blackhawks at home on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.
St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko brings the puck into the offensive zone during the first period of the Blues game against the Chicago Blackhawks at home on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.
St. Louis Blues left wing David Perron has a shot during the first period of the Blues game against the Chicago Blackhawks at home on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.
St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk looks to make a pass during the first period of the Blues game against the Chicago Blackhawks at home on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.
St. Louis Blues defenseman Robert Bortuzzo battles for the puck with Chicago Blackhawks left wing Alex Nylander during the first period of the Blues game against the Chicago Blackhawks at home on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.
St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou puts the puck in between Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Dennis Gilbert's legs during the first period of the Blues game against the Chicago Blackhawks at home on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.
St. Louis Blues center Oskar Sundqvist has a shot during the first period of the Blues game against the Chicago Blackhawks at home on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.
St. Louis Blues left wing Jacob de la Rose battles for the puck with Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Erik Gustafsson during the first period of the Blues game against the Chicago Blackhawks at home on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.
St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington blocks a backhand shot by Chicago Blackhawks center Jonathan Toews during the second period of the Blues game against the Chicago Blackhawks at home on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.
St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko skates with the puck during the second period of the Blues game against the Chicago Blackhawks at home on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.
St. Louis Blues defenseman Robert Bortuzzo battles for position with Chicago Blackhawks center David Kampf during the second period of the Blues game against the Chicago Blackhawks at home on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.
St. Louis Blues center Robert Thomas battles for the puck with Chicago Blackhawks left wing Dominik Kubalik during the second period of the Blues game against the Chicago Blackhawks at home on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.
St. Louis Blues left wing Jacob de la Rose celebrates after scoring the game tying goal during the third period of the Blues 4-3 win against the Chicago Blackhawks at home on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.
St. Louis Blues center Ryan O'Reilly chases down the puck during the third period of the Blues 4-3 win against the Chicago Blackhawks at home on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.
St. Louis Blues center Tyler Bozak adjusts his helmet before a face-off during the third period of the Blues 4-3 win against the Chicago Blackhawks at home on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.
St. Louis Blues left wing Jaden Schwartz looks for an open teammate during the third period of the Blues 4-3 win against the Chicago Blackhawks at home on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.
St. Louis Blues left wing Jaden Schwartz looks for an open man as Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Brent Seabrook chases him during the third period of the Blues 4-3 win against the Chicago Blackhawks at home on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.
St. Louis Blues defenseman Justin Faulk scores the game winning goal during the third period of the Blues 4-3 win against the Chicago Blackhawks at home on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.
St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko brings the puck into the offensive zone while being chased by Chicago Blackhawks center Kirby Dach during the third period of the Blues 4-3 win against the Chicago Blackhawks at home on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.
St. Louis Blues left wing Jaden Schwartz waits for the puck to drop during the third period of the Blues 4-3 win against the Chicago Blackhawks at home on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.
St. Louis Blues left wing Alexander Steen looks to St. Louis Blues center Robert Thomas after Thomas assists a goal by St. Louis Blues center Tyler Bozak during the third period of the Blues 4-3 win against the Chicago Blackhawks at home on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.
St. Louis Blues center Robert Thomas makes a diving pass to assist St. Louis Blues center Tyler Bozak's second goal during the third period of the Blues 4-3 win against the Chicago Blackhawks at home on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.
St. Louis Blues center Brayden Schenn battles for the puck with Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy during the third period of the Blues 4-3 win against the Chicago Blackhawks at home on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.
St. Louis Blues center Tyler Bozak tries to get an open look on Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford during the third period of the Blues 4-3 win against the Chicago Blackhawks at home on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.
St. Louis Blues players Alex Pietrangelo, Justin Faulk, Robert Thomas, Alexander Steen, and Tyler Bozak celebrate Faulk's go ahead goal as blues fans cheer during the third period of the Blues 4-3 win against the Chicago Blackhawks at home on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019.
