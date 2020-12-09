 Skip to main content
Boise health board abruptly adjourns coronavirus meeting as protesters gather at members' homes
Boise health board abruptly adjourns coronavirus meeting as protesters gather at members' homes

Idaho health board meeting halted after 'intense protests'

Anti-masker demonstrators converge on Central District Health offices, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 in Boise, Idaho, to the protest a meeting deciding on more mandates to combat the spread of COVID-19. (Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman via AP)

The weekly board meeting for a health agency in Idaho was halted abruptly due to protests outside of their headquarters in Boise and at a few of the board members' homes Tuesday evening.

During the virtual meeting, which was broadcast live on the board's YouTube page, District Director Russ Duke said he was contacted by Mayor Lauren McLean asking them to stop the meeting due to an "intense level of protesters in the parking lot and the concern for police safety and staff safety, as well as the protesters that are at some of our board members' homes right now."

Christine Myron, a spokeswoman for Central District Health, told CNN that the board was set to discuss a districtwide public health order about COVID-19 restrictions across its four counties.

A motion was made about 12 minutes into the meeting to end the session.

Earlier in the meeting, board member Diana Lachiondo told other members her children were at the house, demonstrators were there, and she was calling the police. Later she tearfully said she was leaving her office to go home because her 12-year-old son was home alone, and protesters were banging outside the door.

She gave an update on Twitter, writing: "Update: We are fine. Thanks all for your concern and especially @BoisePD for your help."

Boise police said there were protesters at three homes but didn't identify them.

District officials were set to discuss rules that included prohibiting gatherings of 10 or more people, requiring face coverings indoors and outdoors, prohibiting visits to jails and correctional facilities, and adding parameters for visits to long-term care facilities.

Tuesday's meeting ended before that could be discussed.

Police intend to charge some people with disturbing the peace at the homes of board members, the release says. — CNN

