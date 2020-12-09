Boise health board abruptly adjourns coronavirus meeting as protesters gather at members' homes

The weekly board meeting for a health agency in Idaho was halted abruptly due to protests outside of their headquarters in Boise and at a few of the board members' homes Tuesday evening.

During the virtual meeting, which was broadcast live on the board's YouTube page, District Director Russ Duke said he was contacted by Mayor Lauren McLean asking them to stop the meeting due to an "intense level of protesters in the parking lot and the concern for police safety and staff safety, as well as the protesters that are at some of our board members' homes right now."

Christine Myron, a spokeswoman for Central District Health, told CNN that the board was set to discuss a districtwide public health order about COVID-19 restrictions across its four counties.

A motion was made about 12 minutes into the meeting to end the session.

Earlier in the meeting, board member Diana Lachiondo told other members her children were at the house, demonstrators were there, and she was calling the police. Later she tearfully said she was leaving her office to go home because her 12-year-old son was home alone, and protesters were banging outside the door.

She gave an update on Twitter, writing: "Update: We are fine. Thanks all for your concern and especially @BoisePD for your help."