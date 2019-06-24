FILE - In this June 7, 2019, file photo, people cross the Rio Grande into the United States to turn themselves over to authorities and ask for asylum, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, Mexico, opposite El Paso, Texas. A legal team that recently interviewed more than 60 children at a Border Patrol station in Texas warns that a traumatic situation is unfolding for some 250 infants, children and teens locked up for up to 27 days without adequate food, water and sanitation, according to a report published Thursday, June 20. (AP Photo/Christian Torres, File)
U.S. Border Patrol agents on Sunday found four bodies near the Rio Grande in southern Texas, including three small children. The dead included one toddler, two infants and an approximately 20-year-old woman, said Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra in a late-night tweet.
“It is an area very well known for immigrants crossing the river,” Sgt. Frank Medrano, a spokesman for the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office, told The Washington Post.
The bodies were found in the Las Palomas Wildlife Management Area southeast of Anzalduas Park, a 96-acre green space dotted with Spanish moss-draped trees and picnic tables along the river in Mission, Tex.
The Monitor newspaper in McAllen reported that the bodies were located in a remote patch of land nicknamed El Rincón del Diablo, or “the Devil’s Corner.” Located on a spit where the Rio Grande loops from south to north, the area is thick with vegetation, closed to civilians and mostly owned by the federal government, Texas Monthly reported. It’s so dark at night that headlights from U.S. agents and police are often the only lights “for miles,” according to the Monitor.
“There’s a lot of brush. It’s like ranchland; there’s no difference,” Hidalgo County Constable Larry Gallardo told the Monitor.
Much like the rest of the Rio Grande Valley, the area has been hit by a surge of undocumented immigrants in recent months, including many Central American families seeking asylum. The waves of arrivals have overwhelmed Border Patrol facilities and led to an outcry about conditions for migrants held in detention centers.
The FBI will lead an investigation into the four bodies discovered on Sunday, Guerra said. The federal agency didn’t return a message about the case late on Sunday.
Migrant teens and a staff member walk in a line at the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children, a former Job Corps site that now houses them, in Homestead, Fla., on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Migrant teens gather at the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children, a former Job Corps site that now houses them, in Homestead, Fla., on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018. Dr. Ryan Matlow, a Stanford clinical psychologist who recently met with detained migrant children, says, “Children are being treated as cogs in a machine, and their individual backgrounds, interests and unique identities are devalued as they are lost amongst the masses. This experience then becomes internalized, with significant psychological consequences.” (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Migrant teens walk in a line at the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children, a former Job Corps site that now houses them, in Homestead, Fla., on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018. On sprawling country ranches and busy city centers, in suburban homes and huge crowded tents, the Trump administration has scattered about 14,300 migrant children across the country in a vast network of 150 shelters, detention centers and foster homes over the last 20 months. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
A migrant teen plays soccer as others gather at the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children, a former Job Corps site that now houses them, in Homestead, Fla., on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Manuela Marcelino, 11, left, sits with her father, Manuel Marcelino Tzah, from Guatemala, inside their apartment hours after her release from immigrant detention, Wednesday July 18, 2018, in Brooklyn borough of New York. Manuela was taken from him and held in a Southwest Keys facility in Houston for nearly two months. He said his family is still trying to process the pain of separation and detention. “She’s doing ok now, she is going to school,” said Marcelino, whose immigration case is pending in a New York court near his new home in Brooklyn. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
Manuela Marcelino, 11, left, sits with her father Manuel Marcelino Tzah inside their apartment hours after her release from immigrant detention, Wednesday July 18, 2018, in Brooklyn borough of New York. The Guatemalan asylum seekers were separated May 15 after they crossed the U.S. border in Texas. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center shows part of the interior of the building in Staunton, Va. A lawsuit filed in 2018 alleges that migrant youths at the facility were beaten while handcuffed and locked up for long periods in solitary confinement, left nude and shivering in concrete cells. (Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center via AP, File)
FILE - In this June 22, 2018, file photo, an 18-year-old Honduran who said he suffered abuse inside a Virginia immigration detention facility stands in front of a window in San Francisco. The teen's experience echoes abuse claims by other migrant children whose accounts are included in a federal civil rights lawsuit charging that guards at the Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center in Staunton, Va., beat them, locked them up for long periods in solitary confinement and left them nude and shivering in concrete cells. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg, File)
FILE - This June 20, 2018, file photo shows the Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Center in Staunton, Va. A lawsuit filed earlier this year alleges that migrant youths at the facility were beaten while handcuffed and locked up for long periods in solitary confinement, left nude and shivering in concrete cells. (AP Photo/Zachary Wajsgras, File)
Migrant teens walk in a line through the Tornillo detention camp in Tornillo, Texas, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. The Trump administration announced in June 2018 that it would open the temporary shelter for up to 360 migrant children in this isolated corner of the Texas desert. Six months later, the facility has expanded into a detention camp holding thousands of teenagers. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)
Migrant teens walk inside the Tornillo detention camp in Tornillo, Texas, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. The Trump administration announced in June 2018 that it would open the temporary shelter for up to 360 migrant children in this isolated corner of the Texas desert. Six months later, the facility has expanded into a detention camp holding thousands of teenagers. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)
A potable water truck is seen among tents inside the Tornillo detention camp for migrant teens in Tornillo, Texas, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. The Trump administration announced in June 2018 that it would open the temporary shelter for up to 360 migrant children in this isolated corner of the Texas desert. Six months later, the facility has expanded into a detention camp holding thousands of teenagers. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)
A private security guard throws a soccer ball back inside the Tornillo detention camp for migrant teens in Tornillo, Texas, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. The Trump administration announced in June 2018 that it would open the temporary shelter for up to 360 migrant children in this isolated corner of the Texas desert. Six months later, the facility has expanded into a detention camp holding thousands of teenagers. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)
A private security patrol car rides along the exterior fence of the Tornillo detention camp for migrant teens in Tornillo, Texas, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. The Trump administration announced in June 2018 that it would open the temporary shelter for up to 360 migrant children in this isolated corner of the Texas desert. Six months later, the facility has expanded into a detention camp holding thousands of teenagers. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)
Tents are seen through a hole in the tarp that covers the fence of the Tornillo detention camp for migrant teens in Tornillo, Texas, Thursday, Dec. 13, 2018. At this unlicensed tent city in the Texas desert that is housing children who are closest to being released, the population dipped down to just over 1,000 children in late October, when human rights groups toured the camp. By Dec. 17, the population reached 2,745. (AP Photo/Andres Leighton)
Cecilio Ramirez, right, an immigrant from El Salvador who entered the United States illegally with his son, Omar Ramirez, left, earlier this year, sit together in San Antonio on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. Omar was separated from his father and held for five months in a shelter overseen by the Office of Refugee Resettlement. Exclusive data obtained by The Associated Press, reveals the expanse of the federal government’s program that detains and shelters migrant children, now at the center of the Trump administration’s hardline approach to immigration. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Cecilio Ramirez, 34, an immigrant from El Salvador who entered the United States illegally with his son Omar Ramirez earlier this year, talks about the medication given to his son after they were separated, Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, in San Antonio. “It’s a pain we will never get through,” said Ramirez, who was finally reunited with his son after spending five months apart, only to learn Omar had been heavily medicated while in government custody. “It’s a system that causes irreparable damage. My son says they would tell him that because he wasn’t from here, he had no rights.” (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Cecilio Ramirez, 34, an immigrant from El Salvador who entered the United States illegally with his son, Omar Ramirez, earlier this year, talks about their situation in the apartment where they are staying as his immigration case is pending, in San Antonio on Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018. He said he agonized at hearing that Omar was repeatedly hospitalized while held inside a facility in Brownsville, Texas, run by Southwest Key. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Omar Ramirez, 12, left, plays video games with his father's partner's son, Cristian, right, Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, in San Antonio. Cecilio Ramirez and his son, from El Salvador, entered the United States illegally earlier this year. Omar was separated from his father and held for five months in a shelter overseen by the Office of Refugee Resettlement. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Cecilio Ramirez, left, an immigrant from El Salvador who entered the United States illegally with his son, Omar Ramirez, right, earlier this year, visits a store with his partner, Zaida Del Carmen Molina, and her son, Cristian, also from El Salvador, Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, in San Antonio. Omar was separated from his father and held for five months in a shelter overseen by the Office of Refugee Resettlement. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Cecilio Ramirez, right, an immigrant from El Salvador who entered the United States illegally with his son, Omar Ramirez, wearing cap, earlier this year, returns to the apartment where they are staying as their immigration cases are pending, after visiting a store with his partner, Zaida Del Carmen Molina, and her son, Cristian, also from El Salvador, Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, in San Antonio. Omar was separated from his father and held for five months in a shelter overseen by the Office of Refugee Resettlement. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Cecilio Ramirez, right, an immigrant from El Salvador who entered the United States illegally with his son, Omar Ramirez, left, earlier this year, walks home after visiting a store with his partner, Zaida Del Carmen Molina, and her son Cristian, also from El Salvador, Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, in San Antonio. Omar was separated from his father and held for five months in a shelter overseen by the Office of Refugee Resettlement. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
Omar Ramirez, 12, left, mops up a spill while he plays video games with Cristian Molina, right, Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, in San Antonio. Ramirez, from El Salvador, was separated from his father and held for five months in a shelter overseen by the Office of Refugee Resettlement after he entered the United States illegally earlier in the year. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
FILE - In this June 21, 2018 file photo, a woman and children enter a Cayuga Centers social-services facility in New York. Cayuga Centers has gone from newcomer to one of the biggest names in the $1.5 billion-a-year business of housing immigrant kids under government detention. As of early December 2018, it was caring for nearly 900 migrant children, according to confidential government data obtained by The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
