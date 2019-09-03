A 14-year-old confessed to shooting all five members of his family in an Alabama residence, authorities said.
The teen was "assisting investigators in locating the weapon, a 9mm handgun that he said he tossed nearby," the Limestone County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet.
UPDATE: The two subjects in critical condition have died. The 14-year old caller was interviewed and confessed to shooting all five members of his family in the residence. He is currently assisting investigators in locating the weapon, a 9mm handgun that he said he tossed nearby.— Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) September 3, 2019
Earlier Tuesday, the sheriff's office said three of the five people shot in the Elkmont residence were confirmed dead at the scene and two were airlifted in critical condition.
The office later confirmed the two people in critical condition died.