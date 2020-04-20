Bracing for 4/20 fizzle as pot industry tested by virus, economy

As for the holiday, "there's a somber feeling to this one," said Jordan Lams, CEO of Pure CA, which specializes in marijuana extracts and does business as Moxie brand products. Before the outbreak, "it was going to be the biggest 4/20 in history," Lams said.

Steve White, CEO of Arizona-based Harvest Health & Recreation, said he's watching to see if consumers treat marijuana more like beer or toilet paper when money runs short.

When the economy tumbles, beer sales traditionally spike. With toilet paper, panic-buying might empty shelves but people do not use more of it. They just buy less later.

It will be a telling year, because no one in the relatively new industry knows if sales will plunge, stay flat or even rise.

"Do people buy less cannabis, or does it become more ingrained as part of their daily life?" White said.

The uncertainty in the market poses the latest challenge for an industry that's expanded in some form to all but a handful of states.

The risks are spotlighted in California, where businesses contend with hefty taxes, an illicit market that still dwarfs the legal one and a tourism-reliant economy that's crippled by virus restrictions.