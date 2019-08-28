British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has asked the Queen to suspend the UK Parliament from mid-September, a move that would shorten the time available to lawmakers to block a no-deal Brexit and has been decried by critics as a "constitutional outrage."
Parliament would be "prorogued" until Oct. 14, Johnson said in a statement. Brexit is due to happen on Oct. 31, and Johnson has promised the UK will leave the European Union on that date with or without a deal.
Members of Parliament (MPs) are due to return from a summer break on Sept. 3, and the government's move means they will effectively have around a week to pass any legislation to prevent a no-deal Brexit.
Johnson's plan will be considered at a meeting of the Privy Council at the Queen's Balmoral estate, according to reports. The Queen would have to formally approve the request.
British governments usually arrange for a new parliamentary session to begin every year. New sessions start with a Queen's Speech, which outlines the government's legislative priorities for the session. But former Prime Minister Theresa May allowed the previous session to drag on, as she repeatedly attempted to persuade lawmakers to pass her Brexit deal.
According to the Press Association, Commons Speaker John Bercow called the move a "constitutional outrage."
"It is blindingly obvious that the purpose of prorogation now would be to stop Parliament debating Brexit and performing its duty in shaping a course for the country," he said.
During the televised interview on Wednesday, Johnson denied that he was seeking to prevent Parliament from limiting his Brexit plans.
"That is completely untrue. If you look at what we're doing, we're bringing forward a new legislative program," he said.
"We need to get on with our domestic agenda and that is why we are announcing a Queen's Speech for Oct. 14," Johnson.
In a letter to lawmakers, the Prime Minister said Parliament "will have the opportunity to debate the Government's overall program, and approach to Brexit, in the run up to EU Council, and then vote on this on 21 and 22 October, once we know the outcome of the Council."
Johnson is demanding that the EU reopens the Brexit agreement, which European leaders have been reluctant to do.
However, "should I succeed in agreeing a deal with the EU, Parliament will then have the opportunity to pass the Bill required for ratification of the deal ahead of 31 October," Johnson wrote.
But his"do or die"' position on Brexit has prompted a number of UK opposition party leaders to agree on a strategy to avert a no-deal Brexit on Tuesday.