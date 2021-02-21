'Britney Spears' opens 'Saturday Night Live' as show mocks Ted Cruz's trip to Cancun

"Saturday Night Live" felt like a lot of people needed to apologize this week, so on Saturday's episode that's what happened.

The NBC variety show opened with Britney Spears, played by Chloe Fineman, hosting a show called "Oops... You Did It Again," which provided people a platform to apologize for things they did wrong.

This included senators, governors and former "Star Wars" stars.

"You all know me from my upbeat Instagram videos and the word 'conservatorship,'" Fineman's Spears said.

The first guest was Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, played by Aidy Bryant, with braided hair, a tropical cocktail in hand, and suitcase by his side. Cruz traveled to Cancún, Mexico, on Wednesday, while Texas was in the middle of a severe winter storm.

"Hola, everyone," Bryant's Cruz said. "I'm not tan. I just cried myself red over my fellow Texans."

Fineman's Spears asked if Cruz would like to apologize.

"I deeply regret my actions over the last couple of days," Bryant's Cruz said. "Mostly, flying United."