2019 brought MLS to town, and other top stories of the year

For all the vexing news of 2019, there are plenty of things to cheer. Fans of professional soccer finally get to celebrate the award of a new MLS franchise. The Blues bring Lord Stanley’s Cup home for the first time. And new attractions — a Ferris wheel and an aquarium — pull new visitors to downtown.
On the other side, former County Executive Steve Stenger was indicted, resigned, pleaded guilty and is now in prison. His downfall helped end the most recent effort to merge the city and county. And the criminal justice system has also hit turbulence.