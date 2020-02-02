Bruuuuuuuce makes it to the Hall of Fame
Bruce scores four touchdowns in rout of 49ers

Rams wide receiver Isaac Bruce scores his first of four touchdowns against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Oct. 10, 1999 at the Edward Jones Dome. The Rams beat the 49ers 42-20. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

Isaac Bruce, the go-to receiver from the greatest offense in NFL history, is headed to Canton as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

"Done deal. God is good," Bruce told the Post-Dispatch by phone Saturday afternoon not long after he received the long-awaited knock on his hotel room door.

"It's funny," Bruce said. "I thought I would feel like running through the wall."

Instead he found himself thinking of everyone who is celebrating along with him.

That includes you, St. Louis.

"I'm excited," Bruce said. "I'm excited for the other guys. It's great. For me. For the city of St. Louis. We are going to have a good time with it, man." — Ben Frederickson

Read more about Bruce's Hall of Fame entrance.

Tour the St. Louis wing of the Hall of Fame

 

